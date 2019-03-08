Video

Lifelong Conservative voter says she can no longer support them

Boris Johnson holds a cabinet meeting at Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A voter who has always backed the Conservatives says she can no longer support her party because of its Brexit stance.

Lucinda called LBC's Eddie Mair show to tell the presenter that she was "disgusted" by the Brexiteers who had taken over the Conservative Party.

She said she had given the party the benefit of doubt under Theresa May - but said Jacob Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson leading the party had sparked a rethink.

She explained: "I'm in my forties and I've never voted for anything other than Tory. I will not be voting Tory. I am a Remainer and I am utterly disgusted with the way they have behaved over the last few years."

In the 2017 general election she said "there was no different choice and I felt Theresa May was trying to do the best she could in difficult circumstances.

"But now with the behaviour of Rees-Mogg and Boris Johnson - and the fact that they keep on repeating 'it's the will of the people'. It's the will of a third of the population. My children don't want Brexit. Their future is totally changed."

She said that Remainers had been ignored by the Tory party, and now wanted to kick out her sitting Tory MP.

"It's as though us Remainers don't get a voice anymore," said Lucinda, "I think I'll vote Lib Dem because I've looked at my local constituency and I think I've got the best chance of kicking out a Tory politician there."

Lucinda said she thought rather than being about Brexit, the election would actually be about climate change, the NHS and education - so she was now considering the Green Party or Liberal Democrat instead depending on their manifestos.