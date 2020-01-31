Pro-Brexit group mocked for new range of merchandise claiming the job's 'done'

Pro-Brexit demonstrators hold union flags as they protest outside the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) 2016 Getty Images

Remainers have ridiculed the latest merchandise line from pro-Brexit group Leave.EU which claims the job is now 'done'.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The group is looking to cash in on Britain's departure from the European Union on January 31st, launching a series of mugs and t-shirts with the message "job done" and the date of January 31st 2020.

"See in Britain's new-found independence in style with our limited edition 'job done' t-shirts and mugs" reads the accompanying post.

While Brexiteers rejoiced - with one saying "wearing [these] will trigger the Remainers" - others were less than impressed by the new range.

"'Job done' - so is the UK", said Edward Parkin.

"Emphasis on mugs", tweeted Dave Phipps.

"Shouldn't that read 'Job just begun'?" asked @frenchywilson.

"Could you do a t-shirt with 'Brexit Benefits?' on it, please," asked @captainwiffwaff.

"I assume these t-shirts are being handed out as the modern equivalent of having a 'Kick Me' sign stuck on your back," wrote Charles Cooke.

"In years to come these will be regarded as the equivalent of a T shirt reading "Titanic, unsinkable" lets see how it plays out," said Stephen Maynard.

"Will make it easier to identify the people to blame in 3 years when it's all gone tits up and we're not bathing in unicorn milk," tweeted Andy Austin.

"Don't forget to wear your merchandise when visiting hospitals, job centres, airports and at work etc," commented John Dale. "Let it be known who is responsible for Brexit."

It follows the group's campaign to get Brexiteers ringing local church bells to mark January 31st "permission or no permission".