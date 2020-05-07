Latest The New European
Video

Boris Johnson portrayed as Chamberlain the appeaser in new Led By Donkeys campaign

PUBLISHED: 10:28 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:41 07 May 2020

Boris Johnson is mocked up as Neville Chamberlain over his coronavirus response. Photograph: Led By Donkeys/Twitter.

Boris Johnson is mocked up as Neville Chamberlain over his coronavirus response. Photograph: Led By Donkeys/Twitter.

Archant

Boris Johnson has been portrayed as Neville Chamberlain - the man who was accused of appeasing the Nazis - in a new Led By Donkeys campaign.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

In a video, which was projected on to the White Cliffs of Dover ahead of VE Day, the prime minister is seen mocked up as Tory party leader Neville Chamberlain.

The leader, between 1937 and 1940, is best known for his foreign policy of appeasement with the belief Hitler could be satisfied by the restoration of some of Germany’s colonies ahead of World War II.

Johnson however wishes to style himself on Winston Churchill, Chamberlain’s successor, who successfully led Britain through the war and defeated the Nazis.

Led By Donkeys uses clips of the prime minister saying he was “shaking hands with everybody” at the start of the crisis, before playing out a clip of Johnson saying a theory is you could “take it on the chin”.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

In other clips, Johnson is heard saying closing schools and stopping gatherings “doesn’t work so well”.

In a final clip, he says “basically wash your hands and business as usual” before the video points to appeasement.org.

The website details a timeline of Johnson’s failure as prime minister in tackling the coronavirus, using key dates from a damning Sunday Times article.

While the video has been retweeted and shared by thousands in a matter of hours, some were mixed whether Chamberlain was a fair comparison.

James Brooks said: “He’s not even worthy of comparison with Chamberlain, let alone Churchill.”

Chris Curtis tweeted: “Chamberlain’s rearmament efforts were very important and actually gave Britain a fighting chance. Zero parallel in this charlatan’s planning despite the obvious threat. To compare him to this charlatan is downright wrong.”

Journalist Tim Walker wrote: “Very unfair to Chamberlain whose policy was naive and wrong, but he genuinely believed it would save lives. That is demonstrably not Johnson’s objective.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

NHS chief slams ministers for ‘making promises when you can’t be sure you can keep them’

NHS Confederation chief executive Niall Dickson (left) and communities secretary Robert Jenrick (right)

Cabinet to meet to review coronavirus lockdown measures as minister urges caution about reports

Prime minister Boris Johnson will meet with cabinet to discuss easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA.

ANDREW ADONIS: Crashing out of Europe looks worse with each passing week

Boris Johnsons intention to crash out of the European Union looks worse with each passing week of the coronavirus pandemic, says Andrew Adonis. Picture: PA

This should be our 1945 moment... but we may only get 1918 instead

Jubilant nurses celebrate VE Day in Liverpool in May 1945, while troops celebrate Armistice Day in London in November 1918. Photograph: Getty Images.

Jacob Rees-Mogg rules out health secretary apologising to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour MP joins calls for Boris Johnson to make coronavirus lockdown statement in parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Alastair Campbell fears things could go from ‘bad to worse’ with government’s coronavirus response

Alastair Campbell said the government made 'terrible mistakes' in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: PA / Danny Lawson

Police will take ‘no further action’ over professor who ignored lockdown guidelines

Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC/PA.

How Britain turned its back on Churchill’s vision for Europe soon after celebrating VE Day

(Original Caption) Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

Boris Johnson pledges 200,000 tests a day by end of May despite falling behind previous target

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Rory Stewart quits as independent London mayor candidate

Rory Stewart asks for people to let him sleep on their sofa ahead of mayoral race. Photograph: Twitter.

Calls for health secretary Matt Hancock to apologise to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jonathan Ashworth calls for an apology from Matt Hancock for his response to Rosena Allin-Khan. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Committee of MPs calls on government to be more ‘transparent’ on Brexit negotiations

Michel Barnier, EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretary Steve Barclay. Photograph: PA.

Boris Johnson to face Keir Starmer at PMQs as UK coronavirus deaths reach highest in Europe

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Chancellor considers winding down furlough scheme as source claims people are ‘addicted’ to it

Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Tony Blair think tank urges government to follow Australian and New Zealand lockdown exit strategies

The Tony Blair Institute has provided a 'roadmap' for exiting the coronavirus lockdown. Photograph: Sky News.

100-year-old raises more than £60,000 for coronavirus victims while fasting for Ramadan

100-year old Dabirul Islam Choudhury who has taken to his garden to fundraise for Covid-19 victims amid lockdown restrictions and while fasting for the religious festival of Ramadan. Photograph: Ramadan Family Commitment (RFC)/PA Wire.

NHS coronavirus tracking app could face legal challenges over privacy concerns

Health minister Matt Hancock said privacy concerns over the NHSX app were 'completely wrong'. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

Government chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance says coronavirus testing ‘should have been expanded sooner’

Sir Patrick Vallance admits

SAGE scientists considered explaining ‘herd immunity’ to public to explain why government was acting slowly

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a press conference with Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, (centre), and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, to brief the media on the government's coronavirus action plan, at Downing Street. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

Commons speaker ‘regrets’ Boris Johnson decision to update media on lockdown exit plan ahead of parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Labour politician reprimanded for helping Tories with food bank run

Cllr Ian Henderson collecting food for the local food bank outside his local Tesco. Photograph: Twitter.

Nigel Farage branded people flouting lockdown rules ‘hypocrites’ hours before police visit

Nigel Farage appears on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Police ‘bombarded’ with complaints after Nigel Farage flouts coronavirus guidelines

Nigel Farage appears in a video ranting about migrants on social media. Photograph: Twitter.

Lords allowance slashed in half after proceedings go virtual because of the coronavirus

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords before the State Opening Of Parliament at Houses of Parliament; Carl Court - WPA Pool/Getty Images

European collaboration leads to company producing first ‘99.8% accurate’ coronavirus antibody test

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche has successfully pioneered the first coronavirus antibody test it says is '99.8% accurate' Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Pro-EU group celebrates Europe Day with ‘virtual’ drinks

Leeds for Europe will be hosting a 'Euro Cafe' to celebrate the 75 years of peace, prosperity and unity on the continent. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Number of coronavirus daily tests falls below target after claims figure had been artificially boosted

Health secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, in Westminster. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Minister resigns after being found guilty of breaching parliamentary privilege

Conor Burns resigned as international trade minister after being found in breach of his parliamentary privilege by the Commons standards committee.

Michael Gove and wife criticised for showcasing bookshelf which includes Holocaust denier’s book

Michael Gove's bookshelf (left) and Michael Gove (right)

Brexiteer MP calls coronavirus restrictions ‘absurd, dystopian and tyrannical’

Chairman of the European Research Group, Steve Baker, arriving in Downing Street (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson urges countries to ‘pull together’ to create coronavirus vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, as he resumes working after spending two weeks recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

We must fight the powerful to ensure coronavirus lessons are learned

Newspapers displayed at a local shop the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Boris Johnson searches for scapegoats as he faces a big test over lockdown

Will Matt Hancock become Boris Johnson's scapegoat over coronavirus deaths? Illustration by Martin Rowson.

STAR TURN: Christoper Lee - The actor laughing all the way to the bank

Christopher Lee, portrait, backstage at the Golden Gods Awards at the O2 in London on June 15th 2014. (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Frances Barber on Labour, the Lib Dems and lockdown life

Frances Barber attending the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the London Coliseum, London. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

British exceptionalism: Where Brexit and our coronavirus response collide

Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech in the Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College Greenwich following the UK's exit from the European Union. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

EU calls for UK government to outline plans for Northern Irish border

Michel Barnier, EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretary Steve Barclay. Photograph: PA.

Labour appoints former QC to head leaked anti-Semitism report inquiry

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson’s coronavirus response makes Donald Trump look ‘credible’

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan. Photograph: ITV.

Most Read

Hancock criticised after telling MP and A&E doctor to reconsider ‘tone’ over coronavirus questions

Matt Hancock and Dr Rosena Allin-Khan clash at the despatch box over coronavirus testing. Photograph: Parliament TV.

PM and Dominic Cummings use messaging service that permanently deletes texts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Senior Tory MP claims public have been ‘too willing’ to stay at home over coronavirus

Graham Brady in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Michael Gove and wife criticised for showcasing bookshelf which includes Holocaust denier’s book

Michael Gove's bookshelf (left) and Michael Gove (right)

New poll puts Keir Starmer’s favourability 50 points ahead of Jeremy Corbyn

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons/UK Parliament.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.