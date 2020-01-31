Video

'This is our star, look after it for us' - Led By Donkeys project pro-EU video on to White Cliffs of Dover

Led By Donkeys project a message to Europe on the side of the White Cliffs of Dover. Photograph: By Donkeys/Twitter. Archant

Anti-Brexit campaigners Led By Donkeys have projected a pro-European video on to the White Cliffs of Dover to mark the UK's departure from the EU.

In a message, intended for our European partners, the campaigners have recorded World War II veterans expressing their disappointment that the UK is turning its back on the continent.

It has been projected on to the side of the landmark cliffs and posted on to social media with a clear message for our EU friends.

95-year-old Sid, a WWII war veteran, introduces the video. "This is a message from the White Cliffs of Dover, from Britain," he says.

"I feel really depressed at the idea that we are leaving Europe," he continues. "I like to be called a European, and the feeling that one has of comradeship as one goes round Europe is really quite something."

He adds: "At my age I shan't be living much longer but I hope that for the sake of my children and my grandchildren and my great grandchildren that England, Britain will move back to be much closer to Europe than what we have done now."

98-year-old Brigadier Stephen Goodall also appears in the video. "First of all, I'm Welsh, and I'm British, and I'm European and I'm a human being."

He continues: "Look from your side to this side, see these white cliffs and we're looking across at you feeling we want to be together and we will be together before long I'm sure."

The video fades to a blue background with a single yellow star and a message from the Led By Donkeys campaigners.

"This is our star, look after it for us," reads the closing statement, hinting the UK will rejoin the EU in the future.

It has been posted and shared accompanied by captions in different European languages - and liked, shared and viewed thousands of times in just a matter of minutes of it being posted.

"I thought I was so resigned to Brexit happening that I wouldn't feel much today. But this made me tear up. All my anger and bitterness has flooded back," wrote one.

"Well this made me cry this morning. A beautifully put-together message," said Alison Skitini.

"I'm not weeping, it's an allergy," tweeted Louise Whittake.

"This just made me cry!" said an emotional Jenny Willott. "It's so powerful and exactly how so many of us feel. Thank you Sid and Stephen and @bydonkeys for sending exactly the right message today".

"I watched this with sadness and admiration for these old guys on Brexit day," commented Charlie Morris. "My 98-year-old Dad, who was in the RAF in World War Two, also thinks Brexit is a disaster for his country. Lions led by donkeys, indeed,"