Latest The New European
Video

'This is our star, look after it for us' - Led By Donkeys project pro-EU video on to White Cliffs of Dover

PUBLISHED: 10:17 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 31 January 2020

Led By Donkeys project a message to Europe on the side of the White Cliffs of Dover. Photograph: By Donkeys/Twitter.

Led By Donkeys project a message to Europe on the side of the White Cliffs of Dover. Photograph: By Donkeys/Twitter.

Archant

Anti-Brexit campaigners Led By Donkeys have projected a pro-European video on to the White Cliffs of Dover to mark the UK's departure from the EU.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Led By Donkeys project a message to Europe on the side of the White Cliffs of Dover. Photograph: By Donkeys/Twitter.Led By Donkeys project a message to Europe on the side of the White Cliffs of Dover. Photograph: By Donkeys/Twitter.

In a message, intended for our European partners, the campaigners have recorded World War II veterans expressing their disappointment that the UK is turning its back on the continent.

It has been projected on to the side of the landmark cliffs and posted on to social media with a clear message for our EU friends.

95-year-old Sid, a WWII war veteran, introduces the video. "This is a message from the White Cliffs of Dover, from Britain," he says.

"I feel really depressed at the idea that we are leaving Europe," he continues. "I like to be called a European, and the feeling that one has of comradeship as one goes round Europe is really quite something."

Led By Donkeys project a message to Europe on the side of the White Cliffs of Dover. Photograph: By Donkeys/Twitter.Led By Donkeys project a message to Europe on the side of the White Cliffs of Dover. Photograph: By Donkeys/Twitter.

He adds: "At my age I shan't be living much longer but I hope that for the sake of my children and my grandchildren and my great grandchildren that England, Britain will move back to be much closer to Europe than what we have done now."

98-year-old Brigadier Stephen Goodall also appears in the video. "First of all, I'm Welsh, and I'm British, and I'm European and I'm a human being."

He continues: "Look from your side to this side, see these white cliffs and we're looking across at you feeling we want to be together and we will be together before long I'm sure."

The video fades to a blue background with a single yellow star and a message from the Led By Donkeys campaigners.

"This is our star, look after it for us," reads the closing statement, hinting the UK will rejoin the EU in the future.

MORE: Get a FREE Bollocks to Brexit passport holder with every newspaper subscription

MORE: Steve Bray and anti-Brexit campaigners hold pro-EU party outside parliament

MORE: 'We just want to say goodbye' - Pro-EU campaigner plans to mark Brexit with procession

It has been posted and shared accompanied by captions in different European languages - and liked, shared and viewed thousands of times in just a matter of minutes of it being posted.

"I thought I was so resigned to Brexit happening that I wouldn't feel much today. But this made me tear up. All my anger and bitterness has flooded back," wrote one.

"Well this made me cry this morning. A beautifully put-together message," said Alison Skitini.

"I'm not weeping, it's an allergy," tweeted Louise Whittake.

"This just made me cry!" said an emotional Jenny Willott. "It's so powerful and exactly how so many of us feel. Thank you Sid and Stephen and @bydonkeys for sending exactly the right message today".

"I watched this with sadness and admiration for these old guys on Brexit day," commented Charlie Morris. "My 98-year-old Dad, who was in the RAF in World War Two, also thinks Brexit is a disaster for his country. Lions led by donkeys, indeed,"

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Brexit 50p coins enter circulation to mark UK's departure from EU

The new 50p Brexit coin bears the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Picture: PA

JAMES BALL: How Brexit drama made us all lose the plot

Journalists on College Green during the vote on former PM Theresa May's Brexit deal, January 2019. Picture: Getty Images

Every choice has a consequence, warn EU leaders on Brexit day

MEPs attend a session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Nine moments showing January 31 is a cursed day in history

Anthony LaPaglia, right, as Simon Moon in Frasier, with Kelsey Grammer in the title role and Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon. Picture: Getty Images

FRANCIS BECKETT: Blame us baby boomers for Brexit

Young people on an anti-capitalist demonstration in London, 1968. Picture: Getty Images

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

MICHAEL WHITE: The moments that shaped our European destiny

The Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Union Commission in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Katie Hopkins suspended from Twitter after network accused of 'not doing enough' to tackle abuse

Katie Hopkins. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

MEPs break into rendition of Auld Lang Syne as UK politicians depart

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other British MEPs and members of the political group Socialist and Democrats ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MANDRAKE: Lynton Crosby backs another loser

Sir Lynton Crosby, who oversaw Theresa May's 2017 general election campaign. Picture: Getty Images

LIZ GERARD: Why I won't unite with Leave voters after Brexit

Leave and Remain protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

MATT KELLY: Remain must become something much bigger

Protestors during a march for Britain to Remain in the EU. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

'We pay taxes, why can't we vote?' - The Brits who will lose their voting rights as a result of Brexit

MEs hold up scarves during a ceremony prior to the vote on the UK's withdrawal from the EU. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BBC director general says it is not their job to 'catch out' politicians

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

The case for rejoining the EU is growing - we may be back sooner than you think

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Meet the woman making Brexit politician portraits with porn

Jeyda Heselton's portrait of David Cameron from her Brexhibition

How 'have' didn't hold: The bizarre history of a common word

At Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, passengers are often told to 'keep' passports ready. Why do British airports say 'have'? Photo: Wikicommons

Remainers aren't going away: Conference hears how pro-EU movement will continue after Brexit

Dominic Grieve speaks at the Grassroots for Europe conference. Photograph:Twitter.

The remarkable life of film director Alexander Korda, who shaped views of Britain globally

Sir Alexander Korda reading a book on a couch, United Kingdom, 1948 (Photo by Nat Farbman/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Mumbai: The home of Bollypop

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (C) performs on stage during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at NSCI Dome in Mumbai early on September 19, 2019. Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images

Big Ben crowdfunder organisers admit defeat as questions raised about donated money

Mark Francois speaking in his office in the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Don Quixote: the cinematic saga of Cervantes' great work

1933: French actor Fyodor Chaliapin Jnr (1907 - 1992) and George Robey (1868 - 1954) star in G W Pabst's film version of Miguel de Cervantes' classic novel 'Don Quixote'. (Photo by Roger Forster/General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)

The Windermere children who escaped the holocaust in the lake district

COMPELLING ACCOUNT: Survivors with the actors who play them in The Windermere Children. Photo: Helen Sloan/BBC

It's time for a popular movement to protect the constitution from vandals

An effigy depicting Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister's chief adviser, manipulating Boris Johnson. Photo by Maciek Musialek/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Voyage of the doomed: the unknown story of the world's worst maritime disaster

DOOMED: The ill-fated Wilhelm Gustloff. Photo by Hugo Jaeger/Timepix/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Listening to the 'voiceless' women in the criminal justice system

An interior view of Chelmsford Prison. Photograph: PA/Andrew Parsons.

As we head to Brexit day the blame game has already started

Boris Johnson stands in front of cabinet ministers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

STAGE REVIEW: RAGS The Musical

HUGE WASTE: Sam ATTwater as Bronfman and Crolyn Maitland as Rebecca in RAGS the Musical. Photo: Pamela Raith

What TV producers can all learn from this commentator's take on Meghan Markle

Amna Saleem appears on Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

MANDRAKE: How the John Bercow peerage row provides a useful distraction for the government

Former House of Commons speaker John Bercow. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/ PA Wire/PA Images.

In defence of the HS2 project

A HS2 sign near the village of South Heath in Buckinghamshire. Six regional bosses of a UK business organisation have urged the Government to build HS2 in full, amid a Government-commissioned review which could lead to all or part of the high-speed rail network being scrapped. Photo: Steve Parsons / PA

WILL SELF: Britain is no bulldog, it's more like my 12-year-old arthritic Jack Russell

Jack Russells Lottie and Jessie pictured in their kennel at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Why Sajid Javid is the chancer of the exchequer

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid talking to Conservative Party suporters on the election campaign trail. Photograph: Tom WIlkinson/PA.

Len McCluskey says Jeremy Corbyn 'changed the face of British politics forever'

General Secretary of Unite Len McCluskey. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Brexiteers' focus on London for January 31st celebrations shows their promises ring hollow

Elizabeth Tower, which houses Big Ben, at the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Podcast: Nandy on the rise, Boris Q&A and plans for January 31

Get our free, weekly podcast from The New European every Friday morning.

Remainers should try blasting out Ode To Joy more often

Remainers march against Brexit. Photograph: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images.

EU officials sign-off Withdrawal Agreement ahead of January 31st

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Battle Bologna: Can Italy's far-right Salvini be stopped by the sardines?

Leader of Italy's far-right League (Lega) party, Matteo Salvini (C) gestures on stage next to centre-right Senator and regional candidate Lucia Borgonzoni (L) during a campaign rally on January 18, 2020 in Maranello, a week ahead of Emilia-Romagna regional vote. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images

'A dog whistle debate': How the politicising of immigration lead to Remain's failure

Nigel Farage poses with the infamous EU referendum poster in Westminster on June 16, 2016 in London, England. Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Most Read

EU anthem Ode To Joy enters Top 25 chart as campaigners push for top spot on Brexit day

Anti-Brexit supporters take part in the Unite for Europe march (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Jacob Rees-Mogg is deleting tweets referencing a bad Brexit deal

Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New Brexit battle for Remainers and Leavers as Ode to Joy nears top of UK music chart

Remainers are trying to get Ode To Joy to Number 1 on Brexit day, while Brexiteers want 17 Million Fuck-Offs to take the spot. Photograph: Getty Images/YouTube.

Tory MP bans French and German wine from Brexit celebration party

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell. Picture: John Hercock

UK needs to embrace chlorinated chicken, says Trump spokesperson ahead of Brexit trade talks

(left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the annual Nato heads of government summit. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.