Nigel Farage's lawyers are trying to gain ownership of thebrexitparty.com by citing European law

Screengrab from the website thebrexitparty.com. Photograph: PA Wire.

Brexit Party lawyers have requested that Led By Donkeys campaigners hand over thebrexitparty.com to the organisation - with the anti-Brexit group offering to gift it in return for more than a million pounds.

Led By Donkeys said the entire fee, which will increase by £50,000 each day, would be donated to the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants.

The website features a rising total of the cost, along with an "election advent calendar" - which offers examples of the "lies, lunacy and hypocrisy" of the Conservatives and Brexit Party every day until December 12.

"When Farage and his millionaire backers set up the Brexit Party they didn't have the foresight to buy up all of the websites with their own name - and we did," Led By Donkeys co-founder Oliver Knowles told PA.

"With the advent calendar, we are telling the story of the Brexit Party and the Tory Party who are now election partners - and the threat they represent to the country."

Asked why they chose the immigrant support charity, Knowles said: "Nigel Farage peddles an ideology of hatred and division and it felt like this would be a good and just cause."

The anti-Brexit group ridiculed the recent approach from Brexit Party lawyers, saying the eight-page legal letter cites European Union law five times as justification of its claim.

"Who knew Nigel Farage was such a fan of European law?" Led By Donkeys tweeted.

As requested by the lawyers, all versions of the Brexit Party logo have been removed from the current version of the website.

Presently on the website is an advent calendar - with the first door featuring a video of Farage saying "we're going to have to move to an insurance-based system of healthcare".

"There will be a series of other pieces of information about their collaboration and highlighting the lunacy and hypocrisy of their Brexit position over the past few months," said Knowles.

"Some are describing it as the most important election in a generation and we're inclined to agree."

In a statement, the Brexit Party said: "The Brexit Party have issued a legal letter, via lawyers, Wedlake Bell to Led by Donkeys requesting they cease and desist from using the Brexit Party logo and Brexit Party materials on posters, document download site and via their website at thebrexitparty.com.

"They have offered to comply with these requests, but so far they are refusing to transfer the domain name."