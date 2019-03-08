Led by Donkeys project Boris Johnson message onto Buckingham Palace
A new stunt by the guerrilla activists has appeared on the eve of Boris Johnson's premiership - and this time, they have a message for the Queen.
The team of activists have projected an image of the new prime minister onto Buckingham Palace, showing Johnson holding up the kipper he used at the last Tory leadership hustings as a prop in a now-debunked story about EU bureaucracy.
They added the stark message: "Your Majesty, your new prime minister is a LIAR."
At the hustings, Johnson had added to his reputation for telling entertaining but very tall tales by using the example of a Manx kipper smoker who was frustrated by EU regulations. The story fell apart when critics pointed out that the Isle of Man is neither in the EU nor the UK - but the Tory membership seemed not to care as they voted him in with 66% of the ballot the following week.
Ominously enough, Led By Donkeys' projection last night was accompanied by flashes of thunder and lightning in the video they posted in a tweet.
Boris Johnson is due to meet the Queen today to ask her formal assent, one hour after Theresa May is to formally offer her resignation to the monarch.
Led By Donkeys have kept the nation entertained with anti-Brexit stunts, most notoriously rendering the former statements of prominent Brexiteers as tweets and putting them on billboards nationwide. They have previously embarrassed Johnson by exposing his comments about Donald Trump during the US president's state visit, and used a billboard to remind Glastonbury revellers of Johnson's previous assurances that the UK would leave the EU with a deal.
