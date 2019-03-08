Video

Giant message ploughed into an English field shows the will of the people has changed

"Britain now wants to remain" is the giant message ploughed into a field in Wiltshite by campaigners Led By Donkeys. Picture: Led By Donkeys Led By Donkeys

Campaigners Led By Donkeys have struck again with their latest eye-catching message: "Britain now wants to remain" has been ploughed in 40-metre letters into a field in Wiltshire.

A video posted to Twitter by the creative campaign group shows a tractor putting the finishing touches to the words, before the camera moves out and reveals the full message.

To the sounds of the classically English Nimrod by Edward Elgar, the picture reveals a sweeping view of the countryside, which will be visible to anyone passing overhead in an aeroplane.

The video adds: "A YouGov analysis of 300 polls shows a majority of Britons would now vote to stay in the European Union.

The YouGov 'poll of polls' showed that only one opinion poll since November 2017 had turned out for Leave, with all others showing a Remain preference.

The will of the people has changed

(Wiltshire, UK - sound on) pic.twitter.com/dfPFcjgZel — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) October 18, 2019

"The will of the people has changed," said Led By Donkeys in the tweet.

It is the latest in a long line of stunts by the group, who earlier had projected a speech by Boris Johnson onto the side of the Houses of Parliament.

