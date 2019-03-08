Video

New billboard campaign exposing the hypocrisy of Boris Johnson starts at Glastonbury

New billboards expose hypocrisy of Boris Johnson at Glastonbury. Photograph: Led By Donkeys. Archant

New billboards exposing the hypocrisy of the man favoured to be the next prime minister have been erected at Glastonbury festival and around the country.

The Led By Donkeys campaign, known for their anti-Brexit stunts, last month rose to international fame for trolling the President of the United States with their projection of the comments made by Boris Johnson about the political leader on to Big Ben.

They also projected the president's dismal favourability ratings on to other London landmarks.

Now the team are back going after Boris Johnson as he campaigns to be Britain's next prime minister.

The campaigners have already been using billboard sites in the UK to highlight the fact just 0.3% of the population will choose the next leader of the country.

Now they are taking on the leadership favourite, starting with a new campaign launched at Glastonbury festival.

The first is a billboard based in front of the festival urinals, and designed by the infamous Coldwar Steve on Twitter, which quotes the politician for claiming that there "is no plan for no deal" because "we're going to get a great deal."

Further billboards make capital of Johnson's remarks about Gordon Brown that there must be a general election when there is a change at 10 Downing Street.

The videos are already gaining traction with thousands of likes and shares.