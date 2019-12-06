Video

Led By Donkeys blast message for PM outside Tory HQ as 70% of Brits call for Andrew Neil interview

Led By Donkeys have taken Andrew Neil's message directly to Conservative Party headquarters. Picture: Led By Donkeys Led By Donkeys

The viral campaign group Led By Donkeys have upped the ante in calling for Boris Johnson to agree to an interview with Andrew Neil in their latest stunt.

The group have taken an electronic screen on a trailer outside of the Conservative Party's Headquarters in London showing a looped video of Andrew Neil calling for an interview in a 'last chance' for the PM.

"We have been asking him for weeks now to give us a date, a time, a venue. As of now, none has been forthcoming," Neil says.

"No broadcaster can compel a politician to be interviewed. But leaders' interviews have been a key part of the BBC's prime-time election coverage for decades.

"We do them on your behalf to scrutinise and hold to account those who would govern us. That is democracy."

The video is atrracting the attention of passing Londoners and is gaining traction online, already having nearly 1,000 retweets.

It shows Neil continue: "The theme running through our questions is trust and why so many times in his career in politics and journalism, critics - and sometimes even those close to him - have deemed him to be untrustworthy.

"It is of course relevant to what he is promising us all now."

The stunt comes shortly after a new YouGov survey was published which announces that just under 7 in 10 Brits think the prime minister is obliged to sit down with Andrew Neil in an interview.

According to YouGov, 43% of the country believe Boris Johnson "definitely should" sit down with Andrew Neil, and 24% believe he probably should.