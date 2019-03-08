Video

New Led By Donkeys billboards set out to embarrass Trump and Farage further

Led By Donkeys have put up new billboards in London timed for Trump's visit. Picture: Led By Donkeys Led By Donkeys

A new series of billboards from serial campaigners Led By Donkeys have resurrected statements reminding him of what his friends and allies have said about him - and none of it reflects well on him.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, we've put up billboards across London to let you know what people in your own party REALLY think of you. People like @MarcoRubio #TrumpUKvisit pic.twitter.com/O4FDXu4GtB — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019

Two billboards side by side in Woolwich, London repeat statements by Donald Trump and Nigel Farage, starting with Trump's "grab 'em by the pussy" statement to Billy Bush in the Access Hollywood tape.

The infamous quote: "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the ..." is rendered into a tweet - and placed right next to a billboard of a tweet by Farage, discussing Trump's morality.

"Trump is a man of extraordinary moral courage," tweeted Farage in February 2017, around three months after the Access Hollywood tape had been made public.

The billboards come as part of a new series of stunts across London timed for the US president's state visit to the UK.

The pranksters are also trolling the notoriously thin-skinned president with comments made about him by prominent Republicans.

An interview Lindsey Graham gave to CNN in 2015 is given the Led By Donkeys tweet treatment on a billboard spotted in the capital, as was a 2016 interview with Marco Rubio.

Graham called Trump a "race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot" who doesn't represent the values of the US armed forces.

Here's a billboard in London today. pic.twitter.com/6wjioW59Rq — J (@jstocks724) June 3, 2019

Meanwhile Rubio said he was the most vulgar person to aim for the US presidency.

Graham has since become a staunch ally of Trump and Rubio has become broadly supportive of his presidency.

Spotted my first #ledbydonkeys billboards last night on Woolwich Road, coinciding with Trump's state visit. Nice work! pic.twitter.com/pAo5dUs381 — Dr Sam Lindsay-McCall (@SamNLindsay) June 4, 2019

