Video

Led By Donkeys project message from NHS nurses on Palace of Westminster pleading for PPE

NHS nurse during message beamed on to the House of Parliament Archant

Anti-Brexit campaigners Led By Donkeys have turned their attention to the government’s response to the coronavirus, projecting a desperate message from NHS workers on to the Houses of Parliament.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Frontline staff - from a final year medical student to senior doctors - have pleaded in the footage for Boris Johnson to do more to protect their lives by boosting PPE stocks across the country.

One nurse can be seen saying: “Just last week I lost one of my own colleagues to Covid-19. I can’t tell you what that feels like.”

She pleaded with Boris Johnson, saying: “The NHS saved your life. Now, we need you to save ours.”

Another workers, donned in his blue scrubs, warned: “Without it (PPE), they (NHS staff) risk becoming unwell and who will then be left to look,..after our loved ones and those we care about?”

Frontline workers have said the lack of proper protective equipment is putting their lives at risk and seriously undermining the NHS’ response to the coronavirus epidemic.

So far, 27 NHS staff have died from the virus. There are fears that number could rise as staff face continuing shortages of PPE during the peak of the epidemic.

There was an outpouring of support on Twitter. One person wrote: “My heart hurts that it has to come to this - for our NHS staff to have to beg and plead for what they need. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

One worker posted: “@MattHancock Please please help sort this out as a priority. I have had to source and happy to pay for visors for my wife and colleagues, PPE saves lives! #ProtectTheNHS #SaveLives.”

Boris Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Intensive Care Unit ten days ago with severe coronavirus symptoms. The prime minister was recently released and is recovering in a home in Buckinghamshire.

Led By Donkeys emerged during the campaign against Brexit, with a series of high profile stunts, including projecting hypocritical tweets by Pro-Brexiteers on the white cliffs of Dover and beaming a video of Boris Johnson berating US president Donald Trump on to the Big Ben.