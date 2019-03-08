New billboard campaign highlights hypocrisy of ministers on no-deal Brexit

A Led By Donkeys billboard promoting Michael Gove's no-deal Brexit comments. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

A new Led By Donkeys campaign is aiming to embarrass government ministers for their hypocrisy surrounding a no-deal Brexit.

The first billboard unveiled in Salisbury features Vote Leave leader and cabinet minister Michael Gove warning MPs not to be blasé about the no-deal impact on farming.

"I emphatically do not want to run the risks that leaving without a deal would involve," Gove said.

He continued: "It is critically important that every decision-maker in London, every parliamentarian who will vote in coming weeks, understands what no deal would involve for British farmers and food producers. No one can be blithe or blasé about the consequences."

A Led By Donkeys billboard promoting Matt Hancock's no-deal Brexit views. Photograph: Twitter. A Led By Donkeys billboard promoting Matt Hancock's no-deal Brexit views. Photograph: Twitter.

A second features health secretary Matt Hancock refusing to rule out that people could die from a no-deal Brexit.

Answering questions on Radio 4's Today programme in November 2018 he added: "No deal is not pretty... we need to make sure everyone does what's necessary to have the unhindered flow of medicines that people need."

Another in Cardiff uses comments from the government warning of a "possible increased risk of serious organised crime".

The billboard launches, from the same anti-Brexit organisation that also created a manifesto for the Brexit Party in billboard form, comes as the government launched a new "spin" unit to try to quash stories and rumours about a no-deal Brexit.