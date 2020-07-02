Latest The New European
Video

Led By Donkeys project video of Boris Johnson’s coronavirus failings on to Barnard Castle

PUBLISHED: 17:38 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:00 02 July 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson's face projected on Barnard Castle; Twitter

Prime minister Boris Johnson's face projected on Barnard Castle; Twitter

Archant

A new video by a group of campaigners, giving a damning account of the government’s bungled attempts to contain the coronavirus in Britain, has been projected on to Barnard Castle.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Created by the Led By Donkeys campaigners, and narrated by former Newsnight presenter Gavin Esler, the almost 10-minute long recording outlines government missteps and missed opportunities to contain the virus.

The creators of the footage, dubbed Johnson and Cummings: A Timeline of Failure (Part One), accuse the government of failing to properly address the threat of coronavirus during its early days.

It showcases how Downing Street reacted to the virus when it was first declared in December 2019 up until May 5, when the UK was reported to have the highest death toll from the virus in Europe.

In the video, which lists a timeline of disastrous measures, the group explains how Boris Johnson retreated to Chequers and announced his engagement to his fiancée Carrie Symonds the same day he was warned that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at NHS trusts was running dangerously low.

“On February 29, NHS bosses warn of PPE shortages and a ‘nightmare’ facing the health service but PPE stockpiles have been left to severely dwindle or go out of date. On the same say, Johnson retreats to Chequers to announce his engagement and his fiancée’s pregnancy,” the narrator says.

It also shows a string of decisions that may have helped the disease spread in Britain, including the go-ahead of the Cheltenham races and a home game football match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in March as case numbers began to increase. Both events drew hundreds of thousands of spectators and is believed to have led to a spike in cases in both area.

Activists also underlined the fact Johnson missed five COBRA meetings between January and March, which left a senior Downing Street advisor to say the following: “There’s no way you’re at war if your PM isn’t there and what you learn about Boris was that he didn’t chair any meetings.

“He likes his country breaks and didn’t work weekends. There was a real sense that he didn’t do urgent crisis planning.

“It’s exactly like people feared he would be.”

Johnson did not attending a COBRA meeting until March 2. The first gathering took place on January 24.

The campaigners also explained why a consignment of PPE from Turkey has to be thrown away and were able to get a health official on record saying that government strategy to place actively ill elderly Covid-19 patients into care homes was akin to “actively seeding” the virus “into the very population that was most vulnerable”.

It was projected on to the infamous beauty spot in County Durham where Johnson’s most senior adviser headed to “test his eyesight” after breaking lockdown rules.

Reacting to the footage on Twitter, one user by the name @NearlyThere19 said: “A thorough walk through some of the main government failures in its handling of #COVID19. And still it continues...”

@BremainInSpain wrote: “Another great one by @ByDonkeys,“ while Rob Yates said it was “compulsive watching for all UK voters”.

Dr Sue Roffey said: “Just one fact after another about how the government prevaricated and lied until we had the highest death roll in Europe.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Brexit talks break up early after UK and EU fail to overcome ‘significant differences’

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned Britain to show 'equivalent engagement' after Brexit talks collapse; YouTube.

Poll suggests most Brits will blame the public rather than government for second coronavirus wave

ITV polling shows a majority of Brits are ready to blame the public for a second surge in coronavirus cases; Peston Show, Twitter

Brexiteer MPs orchestrating campaign to blame public for second wave, claims broadcaster

LBC presenter James O'Brien; Twitter

Document details new Irish Sea customs checks that Boris Johnson promised would never happen

Anyone moving goods into Northern Ireland will have to complete new customs forms after Brexit; Photograph by David Goddard/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan receives hundreds of complaints after he refused to read government statement during ministers’ boycott

Piers Morgan refuses to read government statement. Photograph: Good Morning Britain.

Treasury blasted over tweet calling on Brits to ‘raise a glass’ when pubs reopen

HM Treasury encouraged Brits to 'raise a glass' to pubs re-open in a message publish on the ministry's official Twitter account; Twitter

Boris Johnson to host press conference ahead of pubs re-opening

Boris Johnson at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

Forget ‘building’, this government only cares about Brexiteer revenge

UNBLOCKED: Boris Johnson and Mark Sedwill. Photo: Getty Images

Johnson wants to build Britain up again - but all he knows is how to break it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Speller Metcalfe's building site at The Dudley Institute of Technology. Photograph: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire.

The Tories’ Red Wall will crumble without solid foundations

NEW BATTLEGROUND: The once Labour northern heartlands like Blyth, pictured, are Tory now, but can Johnson really keep them? Photo: Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s Britain: Uncertainty, empty words and repeated failures

Boris Johnson's attempts his whack-a-mole strategy for coronavirus. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Jürgen Klopp: Why the gaffer should school Boris Johnson on leadership

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool looks on during a pre-season friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 12, 2017 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Bevin: The man who stood up to Stalin, and the stains on his reputation

circa 1940: In the centre, wearing glasses and surrounded by cloth capped workers giving a thumbs up, Ernest Bevin (1881 - 1951) English Labour statesman. Known as the 'dockers' KC' he was Minister of Labour and National Service in Churchill's government in WW II. (Photo by London Express/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Cummings is ‘neighbour from hell’, say those next door to PM’s aide

Dminic Cummings. PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Why we must stand up for the Uighur plight in China - or face a new Mao

A giant portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is carried atop a float at a parade to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Tories vote down bill to block nomination of PM without Commons approval

SNP cabinet office spokesperson Pete Wishart in the House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Northern Ireland could face food shortages due to Brexit customs checks in the Irish Sea

Cargo ships could be stranded in the Irish Sea due to post-Brexit customs checks; picture: PA Images

Angela Merkel orders EU to prepare for a no-deal Brexit

German chancellor Angela Merkel warned the EU to prepare for a no-deal Brexit; Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of being ‘blind to the risks’ of easing lockdown

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Piers Morgan slams government over missing coronavirus testing figures

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain; Twitter

Alok Sharma admits ‘inadvertent mistake’ over coronavirus testing figures

Business secretary Alok Sharma apologised for getting coronavirus testing figures wrong; Twitter

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Government advisors given reading list for new training regime led by Dominic Cummings

Dminic Cummings. PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Brexiteer claims Labour politician is to blame for lockdown rules being ignored

Andrew Bridgen appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Matt Hancock declares coronavirus surge in wrong UK area

Matt Hancock on the BBC. Photograph: BBC.

Michael Gove heckled by MPs after suggesting PM has backing of civil service over David Frost appointment

Cabinet minister Michael Gove taking question in House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Eleven of the best responses to Boris Johnson’s ‘New Deal’ speech

Boris Johnson during his speech in Dudley; youtube

Campaigners call for changes to EU Settlement scheme in light of coronavirus pandemic

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Leaked government dossier shows lorries will need permission from tax authorities to leave Britain after Brexit

Lorries waiting to enter Dover port; PA Images/Gareth Fuller

Michel Barnier says EU is ‘calm and united’ as latest round of Brexit trade talks restart

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, who has told Boris Johnson to stick to his promises as he warned there would not be a trade deal otherwise; Stefan Rousseau

Poll finds Brexit voters less likely to care about spread of coronavirus than Remainers

Anti-Brexit demonstrator waves European Union and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Nigel Farage defends Trump after tweeting video of white supremacist chants

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage suggested Donald Trump's actions were 'excusable' because he had done a lot for the US

Nigel Farage may charge supporters to listen to new radio show

Nigel Farage was previously a presenter on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Boris Johnson reportedly openly discussed controversial housing scheme with Tory donor during 2010 lunch

Boris Johnson was accused of discussing the Westferry Printworks scheme with Richard Desmond during a lunch in 2010 when he was London mayor; Toby Melville/PA Wire

No 10 accused of making Mark Sedwill the ‘fall guy’ for bungled coronavirus response

Boris Johnson (centre), alongside new chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (second right), cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill (second left), work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey (right) and health secretary Matt Hancock (left) during the first Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Matt Dunham/PA Wire.

Anand Menon: The rock star prof revelling in Brexit

Anand Menon. Photo: David Tett

WILL SELF: The Archers’ struggle to remain relevant during the pandemic

Charles Collingwood plays Brian Aldridge in the Archers. Photo: BBC

How Donald Trump is hoping to replicate the success of Richard Nixon

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Bud Spencer - Europe’s spaghetti western hero

Italian actor and swimmer Bud Spencer (Carlo Pedersoli) riding a horse in the film A Reason to Live. 1972 (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images)

Peter Trudgill: Where did ‘English’ come from?

Englefield House near Reading in Berkshire. Photo: Murray Close/Getty Images)

Most Read

Mark Francois ridiculed after he sends letter to EU intervening in Brexit talks

Mark Francois in Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Supermarket refuses to stock chlorinated chicken in blow to possible post-Brexit trade deal with US

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Stanley Johnson ignores government guidance to holiday in Greece

Stanley Johnson posts photographs of his trip to Greece. Photograph: Instagram.

Jess Phillips brands Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ after PMQs answer

Jess Phillips in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV

Matt Hancock declares coronavirus surge in wrong UK area

Matt Hancock on the BBC. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.