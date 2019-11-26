Video

Led By Donkeys reveal brilliant campaign reminder about Jacob Rees-Mogg 'while he hides'

Led by Donkeys campaigners have unveiled a brilliant new campaign to remind the public of Jacob Rees-Mogg, while the Tory MP hides from the public eye.

The Conservatives are hiding @Jacob_Rees_Mogg away (he wasn't even allowed to come to their manifesto launch). So we're getting him out there in town and cities across the country

Help get these posters up: https://t.co/b8z7ZxwAJ2 pic.twitter.com/qMjtbhp5DZ — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) November 25, 2019

The satirical campaign group who target pro-Brexit politicians have shown of their latest poster of Jacob Rees-Mogg, pictured as he was lying down in parliament.

"The Conservatives are hiding Jacob Rees-Mogg away (he wasn't even allowed to come to their manifesto launch). So we're getting him out there in town and cities across the country."

The billboard reads: "The Tories are lying - they are a danger to our NHS. A&E waiting levels are at their worst ever level."

Rees-Mogg has been hidden from the public eye after his exceptionally poor first week of the election campaign, where he said on LBC Radio that the victims of the Grenfell tower fire lacked common sense.

Led By Donkeys have also ben targeting the Conservative Party headquarters and hopsitals around the UK to project anti-Tory messages on to.

They are crowdfunding their efforts to continue call out what they call "thermonuclear hypocrisy".

