Led By Donkeys reveal brilliant campaign reminder about Jacob Rees-Mogg 'while he hides'
PUBLISHED: 11:02 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:02 26 November 2019
Archant
Led by Donkeys campaigners have unveiled a brilliant new campaign to remind the public of Jacob Rees-Mogg, while the Tory MP hides from the public eye.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
The satirical campaign group who target pro-Brexit politicians have shown of their latest poster of Jacob Rees-Mogg, pictured as he was lying down in parliament.
"The Conservatives are hiding Jacob Rees-Mogg away (he wasn't even allowed to come to their manifesto launch). So we're getting him out there in town and cities across the country."
The billboard reads: "The Tories are lying - they are a danger to our NHS. A&E waiting levels are at their worst ever level."
You may also want to watch:
READ MORE: Led By Donkeys reveal winners of spoof 'Get Ready for Brexit' billboard competition
READ MORE: Rees-Mogg says Grenfell victims lacked 'common sense'
Rees-Mogg has been hidden from the public eye after his exceptionally poor first week of the election campaign, where he said on LBC Radio that the victims of the Grenfell tower fire lacked common sense.
Led By Donkeys have also ben targeting the Conservative Party headquarters and hopsitals around the UK to project anti-Tory messages on to.
They are crowdfunding their efforts to continue call out what they call "thermonuclear hypocrisy".
READ MORE: Grenfell survivor says Bridgen's 'cleverer' comments worse than Rees-Mogg's
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter