Led By Donkeys start campaign to project image of 'lying Tory' Jacob Rees-Mogg around the UK

A projection of Jacob Rees-Mogg showing disregard for parliament is projected on to Edinburgh Castle. Photograph: ByDonkeys/Twitter. Archant

Jacob Rees-Mogg's disregard for parliament became an internet hit for all the wrong reasons after he was snapped 'lounging languidly' on the front bench during a debate.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

A Jacob Rees-Mogg lookalike campaigns against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA. A Jacob Rees-Mogg lookalike campaigns against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

The photograph, first shared by Labour MP Anna Turley, quickly went viral before becoming an internet meme.

Shadow transport minister and Labour MP, Karl Turner, responded: "As a working class bloke brought up on a council estate in Hull I always feel enormous pride and gratitude when I go into the chamber of the House of Commons to represent east Hull.

"I've never felt a sense of entitlement. This is what that looks like!?"

MORE: MPs chastise Jacob Rees-Mogg for showing 'contempt for parliament' by not sitting up

Hi @BorisJohnson, we saw your £100m Brexit 'Get Ready' advertising campaign. Thought it's a bit crap, to be honest. So we gave it a re-design on the Angel of the North. pic.twitter.com/8Lfib8casw — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) September 4, 2019

Among the images, internet users mocked him up in the sitcom Friends, on the sofa of The Simpsons, slouched over a graph showing the pound tumbling, in suspenders, and pictured with Madness.

You may also want to watch:

But social media users also urged the Led By Donkeys anti-Brexit campaigners to make use of the image for their campaigns.

Something the group appear to have agreed to do based on their latest tweet of a projection on Edinburgh Castle.

"That's a perfect accompaniment to my morning coffee! Bravo", said one.

"Excellent. The best meme. And the truth. Rees-Mogg is an insult and disgrace. He rebelled agajnst the Tories 100 times but is still not expelled from the Conservative Party. Hideous. Fake Toff", said Omar Moore.

MORE: Jacob Rees-Mogg's disregard for parliament has become an instant meme

It follows work by the Led By Donkeys team to mock up their own version of the government's 'Get Ready' advertising campaign which sought to tell the truth about Brexit based on findings from the Yellowhammer report.

The campaigners projected the details on to Angel of the North, and posted a video straight to Twitter.