Led By Donkeys troll the Tories at their own conference with new video stunts

Led By Donkeys have projected footage of Dominic Cummings slamming the Tories on the doorstep of the party's conference. Picture: Led By Donkeys Led By Donkeys

Dominic Cummings is one of the latest targets of a set of anti-Brexit video stunts displayed on the doorstep of the Conservative Party conference.

Prolific pranksters Led By Donkeys have set up their projector and have caught out both Boris Johnson and his senior adviser in central Manchester locations.

One video, projected on the side of the Manchester One tower block, shows an excerpt of a speech given by Dominic Cummings in which he says: "I know a lot of Tory MPs and I'm sad to say the public is basically correct. Tory MPs largely do not care about these poorer people, they don't care about the NHS, and the public kind of has cottoned on to that."

The words are followed by the message "CLASSIC DOM", a Twitter catchphrase mocking assertions that Cummings is a scheming genius who operates four or five moves ahead of his opponents.

The quote, which dates back to a conference in 2017, stands in stark contrast to the prime minister's keynote speech in which he claimed "we are the party of the NHS".

The Prime Minister is a pathological liar

(Location: Oxford Rd, Manchester) #CPC19 pic.twitter.com/BCTMf11VTD — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) October 2, 2019

Another video was projected on an Oxford Road building in which Johnson was grilled on instances of dishonesty and intimidation.

The Eddie Mair interview looks over the time he made up quotes as a journalist and provided the address of someone a friend wanted to get beaten up. It ends with the now-famous quote: "You're a nasty piece of work, aren't you?"

And as a simple but effective reminder of another quote - this time by the prime minister - Manchester City Tower was emblazoned with the slogan "Fuck business".

Johnson was reported to have made the comment in 2018 when he was questioned by EU diplomats on the business effects of a no-deal Brexit.

An honest 2019 Tory Party Conference slogan

(Manchester City Tower) pic.twitter.com/jZnHAkbmZd — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) October 2, 2019

Led By Donkeys called it "An honest 2019 Tory party conference slogan".