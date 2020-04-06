Boris Johnson’s brother is an unlikely supporter of new Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The prime minister’s brother is used to his politics splitting opinion within his family.

His father was a Remain supporter who is reportedly now applying for an EU passport, his sister ran for Change UK during the European elections, and his brother Jo Johnson quit the cabinet and as an MP in protest at the government’s most recent Brexit plan.

Now it seems younger brother Leo Johnson appears to be a fan of the new Labour leader, Keir Starmer.

Recent tweets the sibling has liked includes Sadiq Khan’s endorsement for Starmer, as well as a video that the new Labour leader posted in February claiming the party can “achieve the impossible”,

Leo Johnson, brother of Boris Johnson, back in 2013. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. Leo Johnson, brother of Boris Johnson, back in 2013. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The Johnson sibling works for accountancy firm PwC, and appears occasionally on BBC Radio 4, but keeps a relatively low profile compared to the rest of his family.

He recently said: “I’m born with the gene for self-publicity missing or at least defective. It comes on and off, and when it comes on, no one is interested.”