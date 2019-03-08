Video

Leo Varadkar tells Boris Johnson that the British people want Brexit stopped

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a press briefing outside government buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar has criticised Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals, before claiming that the British people want Brexit stopped.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Leo Varadkar said Boris Johnson's Brexit plan "falls short in a number of aspects" while his deputy Simon Coveney said "if that is the final proposal, there will be no deal".

Varadkar said he could not fully understand how the UK envisages Northern Ireland and Ireland operating under different customs regimes without the need for checkpoints.

"We need to explore in much more detail the customs proposals that are being put forward as it's very much the view of the Irish government and the people of Ireland, north and south, that there shouldn't be customs checkpoints or tariffs between north and south," he said.

He said there were five ways to avoid a hard border - the reunification of Ireland; the Irish Republic re-joining the UK; the UK remaining in the single market and customs union; the border backstop mechanism; or the UK reversing the Brexit decision.

He added the best option was to scrap Brexit - something he believed the British people wanted.

"All the polls since prime minister Johnson became prime minister suggest that's what the British people actually want, but their political system isn't able to give them that choice," he continued.

It comes as a new poll reveals that the British people want to have a final say on Johnson's proposals over leaving it with the politicians.