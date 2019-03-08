Leo Varadkar reveals secret reason why he wants Brexit sorted either way by October 31st

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at a press briefing outside government buildings in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

The Irish prime minister has revealed why he wants to get Brexit sorted either way by October 31st.

Varadkar said he had a different reason for seeing a resolution to Brexit, and it is very unlike Boris Johnson's reasoning.

According to the Irish Mirror, he is not only hoping for a solution that benefits his country, but also because he is looking forward to enjoying his downtime without worrying about Brexit.

One particular reason is that he has tickets to Cher on 1st November as her Here We Go Again tour arrives in Dublin.

Somebody close to the Taoiseach told the newspaper: "The Taoiseach was clearly giddy to tell us about the Cher gig. Leo was in good form before the Fine Gael dinner at the bar and we were chatting about how tiring Brexit had been over the last few months and how much we were just dying for it to be over. Leo chipped in then and said he knew how we felt and that he really wanted Boris to get the deal done by October 31.

"We were wondering for a second why he was so keen but then he told us it was because he had tickets for the Cher gig in The Point [the old name for the 3Arena] and that he wanted to enjoy that without worrying about Brexit.

"He must be a really big fan."

Michael Hutchinson responded to the story, by saying: "Honestly, that's a better argument than anything we've heard in the UK parliament."

Tom Copley said: "'Get Brexit done so that I can see Cher' is probably the only get Brexit done argument that could even remotely appeal to me."