Opinion

Let pensioners eat sovereignty

Anti-Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

Clacton's ruthlessly pro-Brexit Boomers are an inspiration. Brexit is expected to cause a long-term loss of some 10% of GDP, or around £200bn per year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Government revenues are around 35% of GDP, so a 10% drop means £70bn less for public spending.

But state pensions cost £90bn a year, and 65% of voters over 65 voted Leave.

The obvious solution is to cut pensions by 65% or £58bn, and let the generation that mostly voted for Brexit pay for most of it.

You may also want to watch:

This is a controversial idea, so we should hold a referendum to ensure we know the will of the people. As in the EU referendum, we must ignore the interests of those who will be most affected, so pensioners will not be allowed to vote.

Of course many old people will lose out, but they will be reassured by empty promises from wealthy politicians, and they can starve happy in the knowledge that it is a price worth paying for Brexit.

Never mind cake, let them eat sovereignty.

Chris Webster, Abergavenny

- Send your letters for publication to letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and read more by buying Thursday's newspaper each week.