No-deal Brexit would be a real threat to my friend's life
PUBLISHED: 16:23 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 21 June 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
MAGDALENA WILLIAMS writes about the risk to live a no-deal Brexit poses, and says it is being overlooked by those advocating it.
There has been endless talk about the threat to the economy of any Brexit. But other aspects which have been ignored need even more urgent consideration: A close friend of mine is a Type 2 diabetic who is managing to maintain normal glucose levels and thus ordinary life with daily insulin which is not made in the UK. Our alarm bells began ringing the moment Theresa May told us that supplies of medication might be disrupted.
This is a threat to the life of anyone being kept alive by medicines from the EU, like her insulin (98% EU import), or cancer radioisotopes (EURATOM), epilepsy medicines, asthma inhalers, kidney dialysis, and the list goes on.
No-deal needs to be taken off the table in order to preserve life. In my view this has the makings of a humanitarian disaster which people who want to leave the EU don't want to see or don't seem to care about.
You may also want to watch:
The government is fobbing us off about stockpiling but many of these vital medicines are perishable with short shelf lives. Over the past weeks it has become clear that the UK is not prepared for a no-deal. MPs should be asking some very serious questions on this issue which affects millions of patients around the UK.
Magdalena Williams
- What do you think? Send your email to letters@theneweuropean.co.uk to feature on our letters pages, and pick up the newspaper every Thursday for all of the views from our mailbag.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.