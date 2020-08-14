‘This is the Britain I want to see’ - Letter opposing Nigel Farage goes viral

Nigel Farage arrives at Dover, Kent, where people thought to be migrants have previously been brought ashore by Border Force officers. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

A letter to a national newspaper from a constituent that Nigel Farage used to represent as an MEP has gone viral after it had a class response to the Brexit Party leader’s opposition to migrants.

Mary MacEwan, who lives in Hythe in Kent near the White Cliffs of Dover, wrote to the Times to express her opposition to Farage’s fight with those migrants crossing the English Channel for a better life.

She writes: “I live in Hythe, and the thought of Nigel Farage sitting boat-spotting just up the road is enough to make me want to go and push him firmly over the White Cliffs of Dover.

“The noise of border patrol helicopters is an almost constant companion but every time I hear them I am delighted that hopefully another boatload of fragile humanity has made it across the Channel.

“I have volunteered with young, unaccompanied asylum seekers for the past five years and it has been a privilege.

“They learn English, go to college or university, get jobs, pay their way and are profoundly grateful for being given the right to live without fear.

“We should continue to highlight the plight of these courageous desperate people”.

The letter was shared on social media with more than 26,000 people liking the tweet and thousands retweeting.

“Alexa, restore my faith in humanity,” tweeted one.

“We need more Marys,” said David Verdon.

“Let’s have the likes of Mary on the news every day, telling it how it really is, instead of that egotistical bigot,” wrote Lynne Aldridge.

“This is the Britain I want to see,” posted Martin Hammond.

