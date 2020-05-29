Latest The New European
Opinion

Boris Johnson remains the man to bring down his own government

PUBLISHED: 12:15 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 29 May 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photgraph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photgraph: Ben Birchall/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

While Labour might be getting its act together again, readers believe the Dominic Cummings saga proves that it’s Boris Johnson who is most likely to bring down his own leadership.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Brief moments in politics can have deep resonances. When Ann Widdecombe and her UKIP colleagues turned their backs during a performance of the European anthem (Beethoven and Schiller’s Ode to Joy) last year, I wept with sadness for their negation of so much that I hold dear.

When Dominic Cummings responded to journalists asking about how his actions would appear to the British public with “It’s not about what you guys think”, I felt intense foreboding that a senior government figure would express such a deep disregard for the importance of a free press as the servant of the public.

We live in worrying times.

Tom Empson

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Royston

In his May 17 speech to the nation, the prime minister acknowledged people “will feel frustrated with some of the new rules”. Failure to dismiss Dominic Cummings was a provocation to every person disgruntled with or disbelieving the necessity of continuing restrictions, to cite this precedent as approval for their own breaches, leaving the police and others to deal with the consequences.

Meanwhile, we as citizens obedient to the “rules” as we understand them and putting the health and safety of others as well as ourselves first, continue to be denied direct contact with our family members.

But, of course, the “rules” were made for us to observe and were for others to exert their privilege to breach.

Chris Clode

Brynteg

At least now it’s quite clear what happened during the Johnson/Cummings marathon meeting last Sunday. This was all about coming up with a plausible explanation for his actions to sell to us, the intellectually challenged, those incapable of realising just how flexible the instruction to “stay at home” really was.

The results did not convince me, nor, I suspect, millions of others. Arrogance, hypocrisy, self-importance, narcissism.

You may also want to watch:

Phil Green

It is said the person most likely to bring down Boris Johnson is Boris Johnson. Cheers Boris !

Patrick Maskell

Bexhill

We all feel a visceral revulsion towards Dominic Cummings. But, at some point we have to address why so little examination is being made of the man who lied us into Brexit and messed up the pandemic response and who is supposed to be in charge… Boris Johnson.

At present Johnson is not weighing up whether to support his advisor – he is weighing his personal popularity against whether he can find someone else to run the country for him if Dom goes.

Cummings is not Iago to Johnson’s Othello, he’s Lady Macbeth to Johnson’s blasted heath....

Amanda Baker

Edinburgh

As a retired lecturer, I am used to the feeble excuses made by students for not handing in homework, assignments, etc. I may be gullible, but even I can see through it. The key thing, as I see it, is that Mr Johnson is “frit”. If Cummings goes, the wheels come off Johnson’s wagon. If Johnson continues to stand cravenly by him, it is clear that Cummings is the puppet-master, and Johnson has no authority as the prime minister. Johnson’s whole bid for power was all a jolly Etonian jape. Now he is out of his depth.

James Irvine

Skipton

• Have your say by writing to letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up our newspaper every Thursday for the full mailbag.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Could Labour pull off the impossible at the next election?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer issues a statement outside his home in north London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson remains the man to bring down his own government

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photgraph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Boris Johnson blocks chief scientist and medical officer answering questions on Dominic Cummings

Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Ann Widdecombe urges people to ignore lockdown rules

Ann Widdecombe telling Piers Morgan that 'young and healthy' Britons should use public transport to get to work; ITV player

‘Enough evidence’ - Lawyers give their verdict on Cummings police findings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street, London, as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Great Lives: Rocío Jurado

Spanish singer Rocio Jurado performing during a programme on Spanish television. Picture: RAFAEL BRAVO/AFP via Getty Images

Has the EU just crossed its Rubicon to unity?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after addressing a press conference following a metting with international economic and Financial organisations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on May 20, 2020 on the effects of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / various sources / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Might we be living in a Rick and Morty universe after all?

Rick and Morty. Picture: Contributed

Opposition parties tell PM his senior aide’s position is ‘completely untenable’ after police report

Dominic Cummings arriving back to his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Proto op for ancient tongue

Athens on May 21, 2020. (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Michael Gove admits government considering plans to ‘rebalance’ UK economy after Brexit with tariffs on EU products

Top Brexit negotiator David Frost and cabinet minister Michael Gove; ParliamentLive

STAR TURNS: Forces’ sweetheart still in the charts

Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn poses for photographs in central London, on October 22, 2009. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

The new normal: How the series took lockdown by storm

Normal people. Picture: Enda Bowe

Russian resolution: Soviet war films

A rare moment of tranquillity from Come and See (1985). Picture: The Criterion Collection

Classic Dom: The man who doesn’t do sorry

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues; Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The left cannot leave it to Trump to tackle China

BEIJING, CHINA - MAY 22: Delegates attend the opening meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People on May 22, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Du Yang/China News Service via Getty Images)

How Lord Haw-Haw went from propagandaist to myth

William Joyce aka Lord Haw-Haw, Nazi radio propagandist. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Hungary: What happens when democracy dies

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - APRIL 06: Military officers patrol the deserted Heroes' Square as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2020. (Photo by Arpad Kurucz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

There’s a Major problem for our wannabe Winston

Outgoing British Prime Minister John Major leaves in his car 02 May, the counting center in Saint Ives in his constituency after the announcement of the general election results. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

SECRET CIVIL SERVANT: We can see the perfect storm brewing over coronavirus and Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arriving in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

MANDRAKE: Why Boris Johnson missed out on role of editor at the Telegraph

Boris Johnson uses a pair of binoculars on the bridge of the Isle of Wight ferry as it sets sail from Portsmouth. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

The problem with men and masks

President Donald Trump tours a factory producing N95 masks during his first trip since lockdown. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Police say Cummings may have committed ‘minor breach’ of lockdown but will face no further action

Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

WHO makes barbed reference to Dominic Cummings in advice over easing of lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his senior aide Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Are coronavirus and the Durham dash blurring the bigger picture?

A protester outside Downing Street, London, as the row over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings' Durham trip continues. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Footage re-emerges of Matt Hancock ‘sighing’ when asked for his thoughts about Boris Johnson

Alastair Campbell (L) interviews Matt Hancock over Boris Johnson's leadership style; Twitter

Multi-speed Europe becomes reality as continent emerges from lockdown

People enjoy a drink at a bar's terrace on Campo dei Fiori in central Rome, on May 18, 2020 as the country's lockdown is easing after over two months, aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) (Photo by ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Alastair Campbell: This sorry affair is more about Johnson than Cummings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: JULIAN SIMMONDS/Daily Telegraph.

The damage is Dom: How Dominic Cummings’ actions will never be forgotten

Graffiti protesting against Dominic Cummings is sprayed on a supermarket wall near his north London home, the day after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

ANDREW ADONIS: Could Brexit be back in play?

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over his trip to Durham during lockdown continues. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Brexit deal won’t be struck until the autumn, predicts BBC’s Europe editor

Katya Adler discusses Boris Johnson's change of a post-Brexit trade deal. Photograph: YouTube.

Matt Hancock criticised for laughing at questions about track and trace scheme

Sky News' Kay Burley (L) and health minister Matt Hancock during a live interview on the news channel; Sky News

Contact tracing efforts could be undermined by Dominic Cummings saga, say Labour

Dominic Cummings outside his London home. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Emily Maitlis said she wanted night off after reprimand - as petition hits 50,000 in just 12 hours

Emily Maitlis introduces BBC Newsnight with a summary of the government's reponse to the Dominic Cummings story. Photograph: BBC.

Petition created in support of Emily Maitlis after being reprimanded for Dominic Cummings monologue

Emily Maitlis presents BBC's Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson refuses to reveal evidence which ‘proves’ false claims about Dominic Cummings

Labour MP Meg Hillier (L) calls on Boris Johnson to release evidence of Dominic Cummings' whereabouts during his trip to Durham; ParliamentLive.tv

Government says it didn’t notice coronavirus testing figures missing from daily briefings

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video.

Sturgeon confirms Scotland to hold public inquiry into government response to coronavirus

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

UK’s chief Brexit negotiator insists the PM - not Cummings - makes key decisions over talks

David Frost, the UK's chief Brexit negotiator, and Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Vicar ‘disappointed’ as government rejects lockdown fine review proposed by Matt Hancock

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Most Read

BBC presenter calls Dominic Cummings ‘such a dick’ on-air

BBC Radio Ulster presenter Nuala McKeever called Dominic Cummings 'such a dick' live on air. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Petition created in support of Emily Maitlis after being reprimanded for Dominic Cummings monologue

Emily Maitlis presents BBC's Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

Scientific advisers say Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings have ‘trashed’ their lockdown work

Special Advisor to Britain's Prime Minister, Dominic Cummings, uses his phone as he returns back to 10 Downing Street. (TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Mystery over why key scientists were dismissed from Boris Johnson’s press conference

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty (left) and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance arriving in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Tory MPs told to save Dominic Cummings to ensure they ‘get Brexit done’

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over the Durham trip taken by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide continues. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.