My appeal to Remainers fighting Brexit - don't give in

Anti-Brexit demonstrator outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Readers continue to have their say on the general election result and what the future holds for the Remain movement.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

I am an EU citizen living in the UK, having done so since 1998. I have no right to vote. I have a British/Italian child but had no say over the future of the country where she's growing up.

Now I know Brexit is going to happen, with the fate of our rights, food standards and public services in the hands of a prime minister who lied and acted unlawfully in proroguing parliament, a man with the Leave campaign team back as aides, a man who turned his back on the DUP in order to get a withdrawal agreement, a man who cannot be trusted.

We can't give in, in the face of despair. What lies ahead of us is terrifying in the hands of the Conservatives under Boris Johnson and I fear for the future of my child.

Francesca,

Bristol

The parliament of 2017-19 was not dead; on the contrary, it held the government to account better than most parliaments. Yet Johnson was allowed to strike it down and hold the election that he craved.

Now we see the result: 43.6% voted Tory, add 2% who voted Brexit Party; on a 69% turnout that means 31.4% voted to leave the EU without further ado. That is far less than the 37% who voted Leave in the referendum. Yet that translates into 56% of MPs!

This is flagrant minority rule, yet Johnson claims to head "the people's government" and asks us all to support him. We must continue to resist.

Philip Stewart,

Oxford

On the evening of election day I was reading the newly-published last letters between James von Moltke and his wife Freya. Von Moltke was writing from Tegel prison in Berlin were he was imprisoned for his alleged anti-Nazi activities.

On November 14, 1944, he wrote to Freya: "What catastrophes there must be before this mentality is eradicated." Within 10 weeks of writing that von Moltke had been executed, but within six months of writing it Hitler was dead and Nazism finished.

What do I take from this for our present situation? Firstly, that things will not be easy for pro-Europeans in this country for a while. But, secondly, who knows how, and how quickly, that will change?

Peter King,

Bexhill-on-Sea

In these rather dark times, I wanted to thank The New European for all that it has done over the last three years since the referendum. You have kept us well informed, you have entertained and educated us and most of all have kept us sane in a world that has appeared to have lost all sense.

I don't know where you as a newspaper go, now that all hope of a second referendum must surely be lost, but I hope you continue to be a beacon of light and hope for this country's continuing links to Europe.

Katarina Tidball

At my local supermarket (Sainsbury's, Sydenham) today, the supply of The New European was carefully buried under copies of the Daily Telegraph. Presumably the work of a Eurosceptic customer.

Given the result of the election I just wonder what on earth are they afraid of.

Claire Bowden-Dan,

Forest Hill

- Send your letters for publication in the next edition of The New European to letters@theneweuropean.co.uk