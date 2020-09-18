Brexiteer Liam Fox progresses to next round in race to be World Trade Organisation chief

Former international trade secretary Liam Fox arrives in Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.Forme PA Wire/PA Images

Disgraced former defence secretary Liam Fox has made it through to the second round of the race to become the next director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Liz Truss, his successor at the Department for International Trade, announced that Dr Fox, the UK’s nominee for the top job has successfully navigated the first round of voting among the 164 WTO members.

The trade body is currently in the process of electing a replacement for outgoing boss Roberto Azevedo.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

A new director general is not expected to be elected for several weeks, after two more rounds of the contest.

Trade secretary Truss said: “I’m delighted to see Dr Fox through to the second round. The world needs a WTO director general that will stand up for free trade and fight protectionism.

“Business as usual will not work. We need someone with political skill who can build consensus, get things done, and drive forward the urgent reform that is needed.

“Liam is the ideal candidate for that. His energetic campaign has won the support of countries around the world, and I wish him all the very best in the next round.”

You may also want to watch:

The North Somerset MP has held ministerial roles under Sir John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May, latterly serving as international trade secretary during the Brexit negotiations.

He was an ardent supporter of the UK’s exit from the EU and, despite being sacked from the cabinet by Boris Johnson on his arrival in Downing Street last year, he was handed the UK’s WTO nomination in July.

Senior Tory Dr Fox has called for the global trade body to look to a candidate with political experience for its next director general.

In a statement, he said: “The WTO needs leadership at the top with an unswerving belief in the power of open markets to drive economic development and prosperity.

“It is one of the world’s great institutions. It has tremendous technical expertise, a wealth of experience and a long institutional memory.

“But it lacks political momentum at a time when most of the blockages in the global trading system are political and will need to be sorted out in national capitals as well as in Geneva.

“I see the role of the DG as building bridges and rebuilding trust across the world.”

Last month it was reported that hackers stole Fox’s entire personal email account giving the Russians access to secret government documents.