Gallagher: David Cameron 'wants his bollocks electrocuting' for sparking Brexit

Former prime minister David Cameron. (Yui Mok/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Liam Gallagher has launched a tirade against former prime minister David Cameron for sparking Brexit.

Liam Gallagher performing on the first day of Rize Festival at Hylands Park, Chelmsford. (Isabel Infantes/PA) Liam Gallagher performing on the first day of Rize Festival at Hylands Park, Chelmsford. (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In an interview with Q magazine, Gallagher talks about the benefits of the European Union, including being able to freely travel around Europe.

He blames Cameron for allowing politicians to blame the EU for their problems, and for creating the Brexit mess in the first place by calling the referendum in 2016.

"I don't know what Brexit is. Does anyone, really?

"All I do know is that David Cameron wants his bollocks f*cking electrocuted for bringing it on in the first place.

"I like going to Europe! I like that freedom. I get that everyone is struggling, especially outside of London.

"But is that to do with Brexit? I don't know, man. Seems like a load of f*cking bollocks to me."

It is in contrast to Noel Gallagher's comments, who branded Nigel Farage a "lad" and told people last year "that's democracy, f*****g get over it."

The singer - who has not yet got over a feud with his own brother two decades later - later conceded the Brexiteers were no better.

"Remoaners are lying about what's going to happen. Then there's the £350m from Boris Johnson and all the rest of them. They should leave us out of it. Tell us what it is and we'll get on with it."