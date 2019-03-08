Lib Dem candidate stands down over racist, homophobic tweets

A Liberal Democrat candidate has stepped down after tweets resurfaced where he used deeply racist and homophobic slurs. Photo: PA / Aaron Chown PA Wire/PA Images

A Liberal Democrat candidate has stepped down after tweets resurfaced where he used deeply racist and homophobic slurs.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Lib Dems opened a disciplinary investigation into Kevin McNamara, who was their candidate for Thurrock, after an investigation by the Mirror found the old tweets.

In one tweet from 2010, McNamara wrote: "I smelt horse s*** and saw a black guy walk into kfc. this summarises grays [sic]."

In another from the same year, he said: "santander are being c**** and a black girl is walking around with her handbag on her head. Y [sic] ME????"

The candidate for Thurrock, who is also the vice president the organisation Young Liberals UK and the Governor of the NHS-linked mental health support group NELFT, also used the homophobic term "f****t" in a number of tweets. McNamara also regularly used the N-word.

Before the disciplinary investigation could conclude, the candidate made the decision to stand down before making his Twitter account private. He has now deleted his account too.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the Liberal Democrats told the Mirror: "The party has immediately opened disciplinary investigations" and said they would not comment further while an investigation was under way.

McNamara apologised for the tweets after they came to light.

"I am deeply sorry for the comments that I made that are currently being reported in the press," he said.

"These words are deeply offensive and I apologise profusely to everybody that I have offended with these tweets.

"I would never want to undermine the voices of those communities with slurs or degradation and it's important that people who want to represent the public are held to the very highest standard.

"I am resigning as a candidate with immediate effect for the upcoming election.

"I apologise to all of those I have let down with my past conduct and will work hard to regain their trust."