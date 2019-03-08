Lib Dems will include their 'stop Brexit' message on the ballot paper

Jo Swinson with the Lib Dems and (right) an example of the ballot paper for the general election. Photograph: PA/TNE. Archant

The Liberal Democrats are planning to include the message that they propose 'to stop Brexit' on the ballot paper - leaving no doubt their position on the biggest issue of the election.

Jo Swinson's party is likely to invoke fury from Brexiteers - but it will be seen as an unambiguous stance on the ballot paper when people go out to vote for the key parties.

The Lib Dem leader has vowed to revoke Article 50 on day one if the party were to win power.

She said: "The Liberal Democrats have been very clear - we want to remain in the European Union.

"We are an internationalist party and so a Liberal Democrat majority government would revoke Article 50 on day one.

"We could stop Brexit and get on with building a brighter future, which would be more money for our NHS, in particular our mental health services, more money to give children the best start in life in our schools and helping more parents with the unaffordable costs of childcare, as well as tackling the climate emergency so that we can protect this beautiful and wonderful planet that we have and hand it on to the next generation, and not polluted and damaged.

"There's a huge amount of priorities we want to be getting on to dealing with and of course, Brexit makes all of those things harder."

Their stance will be made even clearer that its mission to stop the UK leaving the European Union appears on the ballot papers on December 12th.

The party's name will read as "The Liberal Democrats - To Stop Brexit".

One Labour activist joked in response it should reference its "free broadband" offer on the ballot paper.