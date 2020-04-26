Lib-Dem leader criticises Raab for rejecting a public inquiry

Dominic Raab on Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Photo: Sky News. Sky News

The Liberal Democrat acting leader criticised foreign secretary Dominic Raab for refusing a public inquiry.

Sir Ed Davey stressed the importance of a public inquiry into how the government handled the coronavirus crisis, something which Raab rejected while replacing Boris Johnson last week during the Prime Minister’s Questions.

“It would be absurd if we didn’t have an independent public inquiry so that we can learn the lessons, so we can get to the truth and so we can see why we appear to have handled it less well than other countries,” he said.

The leader has also shown worry towards the inaction of the government to allow the lockdown to be eased in the future.

“We have got to ensure that the testing, the tracing and indeed the isolation plan is in place,” he said during Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

Sir Davey added: “We are way behind on testing and we are not investing enough in tracing, that we can really have a proper, community-led testing, tracing and isolation strategy.”