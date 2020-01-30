Remain voters must come together with the rest of the country after Brexit, Ed Davey claims

Political discourse in the UK 'must no longer be divided by Leave and Remain' the acting leader of the Liberal Democrats is to urge.

Sir Ed Davey is to use a speech in Manchester for referendum divisions to be buried after Britain leaves the European Union.

In an apparent admission that the Remain campaign is over following Boris Johnson's election win, he noted that Friday would be a "dark day".

"For the millions of us who marched against Brexit and the millions who voted to stay, tomorrow will be desperately hard.

"We built the largest pro-European movement this country has ever seen.

"And though ultimately we did not succeed in stopping Brexit, I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved."

Addressing the need for unity, he will add: "We must no longer be a country that is divided by Leave and Remain, but that means we must heal our country's other divides too."

Sir Ed is standing in as co-leader of the party after Jo Swinson lost her East Dunbartonshire seat at the election to the SNP.

Former energy secretary Sir Ed will use his speech to warn that there remain "serious divisions to fix" in the country, including the rise of English and Scottish nationalism.

"If Brexit has taught us anything, it is that there are many serious divisions to fix," he is preparing to tell supporters.

"The UK is divided by inequality of opportunity, wealth, power (and) hope.

"And the forces of English and Scottish nationalism unleashed by these divisions, cannot bring our fractured country together - by their very nature they seek to divide our United Kingdom further."

He will say it is up to "progressive parties" to "fight to disperse power and wealth across our country".