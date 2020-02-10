Up to five Lib Dem MPs could run to replace Jo Swinson as leader

Ed Davey with fellow Lib Dem MPs and party president Sal Brinton. Photograph: Lib Dems. Archant

Up to five Liberal Democrat MPs could run to replace Jo Swinson as leader of the party - despite only having 11 in the House of Commons.

The party has avoided rushing into a battle over the future of the party until Labour completes its contest, and the local elections are over in May.

But once they are over, the party is expected to start to ask questions of themselves about what the future for the Lib Dems looks like.

Those questions will include whether the party needs to tack further left, consider a coalition with other progressive parties, and whether it needs to leave the Tory coalition years behind them.

The first MP to throw her hat into the ring, and challenge acting leader Sir Ed Davey, is Wera Hobhouse.

She has called on the party to stop attacking Labour and to focus on the Tories instead.

Also likely to run are Layla Moran and Christine Jardine - both who were elected after the coalition years in 2017.

Daisy Cooper, who was elected in the December 2019 election, is also considering throwing her hat into the ring.