Latest The New European

‘Old party politics must go’: Lib Dem leadership hopeful Layla Moran on coronavirus’ impact

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 April 2020

Liberal Democrat MP, and leadership hopeful, Layla Moran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Liberal Democrat MP, and leadership hopeful, Layla Moran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Layla Moran talks to TIM WALKER about how parties and political opponents should find ways to work together to tackle the coronavirus

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

In this brave new world, politicians are gasping for relevance. Holed up in her constituency home in Oxfordshire, Layla Moran, a former teacher, is managing to keep us attentive. More than that, she’s getting the government to sit up and listen.

“It was clear to me from the outset that the public expected politicians to work together and get on with fighting the common enemy,” says the 37-year-old Lib Dem MP for Oxford West and Abingdon. “There are of course questions that  Boris Johnson will have to face once we have got through all of this, but this isn’t the time for political fights. That’s the last thing the public wants. This is simply about crisis management.”

Moran was among the first to see how important it was that the UK opted into an EU joint procurement scheme to bulk-buy ventilators and other medical equipment to help coronavirus patients.

She fired off a letter to Matt Hancock, the health secretary, to tell him that breathing had become eminently more important to most people than Brexit.

Against a bitter turf war between Hancock and Michael Gove, Moran managed to secure an assurance from the government that it would participate in future schemes.

She says she will “hold its feet to the fire” on this one, and has since drawn attention to a number of other problems that need to be addressed, not least in terms of how the crisis will impact upon the nation’s mental health.

“I’m lucky in that I live within five minutes of a field and I can take solitary walks there every now and again,” she says. “It’s different for people living in the inner-cities and we need to think about what effect being cooped up inside until potentially June or even beyond is going to have on people.

“My local vicar made the point that people who lose loved ones in this epidemic will not be able to grieve for them in the normal way.

“There will not be the comfort of a funeral service, but potentially just mass burials. This is going to be very difficult for people to handle.”

Moran has also begun an online petition to ensure that frontline workers fighting against the virus should receive a compensation scheme that’s no less generous than the one that’s currently in place for members of the armed forces. She recognises it’s no less heroic to risk your life against a virus than it is enemy fire.

Good, practical ideas and grassroots initiatives appeal to her at the moment a lot more than grandiose ones.

There had been talk of a government of national unity, but Moran, ever practical, says this is not the time to start switching ministers of state.

She has taken part in the daily cross-party conference calls with the cabinet office minister Penny Mordaunt and  says the government is showing a willingness to listen, and, where necessary, to act.

Attitudes are changing rapidly. As she points out, workers previously dismissed by the government as “low-skilled” are now suddenly accepted as indispensable.

She would like, however, to see a “more formalised way” for the various parties to work together and their voices to be heard at the COBRA meetings to discuss how to handle the unfolding crisis.

You may also want to watch:

“Where the Lib Dems are running councils, we are asking the other parties to get involved with the response. I’d like to see that happening nationally, too. This government obviously came into office with a very specific task in mind, but that hasn’t turned out to be the very specific task that’s required.

“The bandwidth is therefore limited. It is not helpful, either, that we have gone into this with a great many people wary of Johnson – not least the young – because he has made very little attempt to engage with them.

“If I’d a choice of potential prime ministers to handle this crisis, I’d never have picked this one, but the fact is he isn’t at the moment doing so badly in the polling.

“I wouldn’t say that he has shown himself to be ahead of the curve, but he would appear to be at a point where a very large proportion of the public is.

“Clearly they didn’t want to go into lockdown any more than he did, but now he’s realised it’s our best chance, then probably they can accept the order from him.”

Moran knows some of the key scientists currently advising the government – among them Neil Ferguson, whose modelling has informed the UK’s strategy on the virus – and she says she has “every confidence” in their expertise.

“Their job is to speak truth unto power and it’s also the job of power to listen. Government needs, however, to explain its actions all the way through this. It’s patronising to think it’s all too complicated for us.

“Alastair Campbell has rightly criticised the messaging we’ve had so far. It’s great the government agreed to the calls for daily press conferences, but there needs to be greater preparation for them.

“If a journalist asks on any given day what number of beds are available in intensive care units up and down the country, I expect those taking these conferences to have that figure at their fingertips.”

When this interview was originally planned, the idea had been for Moran to set out her stall as a candidate for the Lib Dem leadership.

To the dismay of a great many of its members, this process was last week put on hold for a year to allow the party to focus on fighting the virus. This means that Ed Davey – alongside party president Mark Pack – will end up presiding over the party as its acting leader for three times longer than Jo Swinson, who comprehensively beat him in the party’s last leadership election.

Moran accepts the decision of the federal board, but hopes that, should the battle against the virus take a turn for the better, they may “reconsider” the length of the delay.

She anticipates Keir Starmer winning the Labour leadership contest with a “thumping majority,” and, while she believes this will pose challenges for her party, she is adamant that liberal values will be more important than ever.

“Parliament no longer sits and we’ve given the government unprecedented emergency powers, but once this is over we must be sure to reclaim the freedoms we’ve temporarily surrendered.

“The world we knew and understood before this virus struck will have changed beyond recognition by then. There’s a political battle that we are already seeing beginning between those who reckon it should be a much tougher world – a place where the state is scaled back and only the fittest survive – and others who see, even at this dark hour, how much better things can be.

“The air is cleaner. We see now how our lives can actually depend upon international cooperation, people don’t have to sleep on the streets and we value now our NHS more than ever. What’s more, we understand the responsibilities we all have to each other within our communities.

“I think it’s given us a moment of enlightenment. The old politics, the right-wing press, even Brexit which we had all been fighting over so passionately until this happened, all seem suddenly unimportant. This has given us a new sense of perspective. I think out of this terrible global ordeal ahead of us, good may yet come, but only if we are prepared to be open to it.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

‘Labour members don’t think like the public’ - the unforgiving spotlight awaiting Starmer

The challenges awaiting LAbour's expected new leader could hardly be greater. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Coronavirus in Europe: Is lockdown France’s fraternité fraying?

A man rides his bicycle past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, with the city in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

Why conspirator-in-chief Trump believes the same virus theories as my postman

Donald Trump, conspirator-in-chief, is peddling dangerous conspiracies and myths about coronavirus. Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

‘No time for sideshow mob’: Why EU virus talks have so far missed the point

Martin Rowson's illustration for Issue 189 of The New European. Photo: Martin Rowson

‘Bella Figura’: How Italy’s coronavirus tragedy can be understood through its culture

Pope Francis walks in a desert Via Del Corso, as he leaves the church of San Marcello on the Corso, where a miraculous crucifix is housed. Photo by Vatican Pool/Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

‘Old party politics must go’: Lib Dem leadership hopeful Layla Moran on coronavirus’ impact

Liberal Democrat MP, and leadership hopeful, Layla Moran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Should we social distance from our social media?

Even for those who might have described themselves as social media sceptics, the coronavirus crisis seems to be driving more of us to rely on it. Photo: Yui Mok / PA

JAMES BALL: Police must understand we need quarantine by consent

A police officer in a vehicle speaks to a man resting on the grass in Greenwich Park in London on March 26, 2020 after the government ordered a lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. - Britain's leaders have urged people to respect an unprecedented countrywide lockdown, saying that following advice to stay at home would stop people dying of coronavirus. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus: If Europe fails, who will succeed?

Two migrants from Sri Lanka with protective masks pass by a graffiti against European Union on the building of the Athens university during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 on March 27. Photo: Getty Images

20 reasons to look on the bright side of this crisis

A sign by Wembley Park Tube Station in London that thanks the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire.

Coronavirus is the world’s war... this is how we tackle it together

IDLIB, SYRIA - MARCH 24: Members of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) disinfect buildings and tents where families live collectively as a preventive measure against coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Idlib, Syria on March 24, 2020. (Photo by Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ANDREW ADONIS: Global cooperation is the real herd ‘immunity’

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in Canary Wharf, London during rush hour, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Victoria Jones / PA

Newsreader left baffled by government announcement of just 30 ventilators for NHS

Jane Hill, a BBC newsreader, announces the number of ventilators for the NHS to tackle coronavirus. Photograph: BBC.

ANDREW ADONIS: Why we must prepare now for life after lockdown

A cyclist passes street art in Stokes Croft, Bristol, as the UK enters the second week of lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Reader survey: How well do you think Boris Johnson has dealt with coronavirus?

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Coronavirus panic buying is a sign of what could happen after no-deal Brexit

Supermarket shelves stripped bare amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

What will the world be like after coronavirus? Four possible futures

Motivational posters for NHS workers are a sign of a more passionate response to the coronavirus outbreak Photograph: Andy Leek/PA Wire .

Government doing everything it can to follow its own coronavirus rules, insists Gove

Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairing the morning Covid-19 Meeting in 10 Downing Street from No 11 Downing Street, after self isolating after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire.

Stage review: On Blueberry Hill

Niall Buggy and David Ganly in 'On Blueberry Hill' at Trafalgar Studios, London. Picture: Marc Brenner

A city in music: Rome - singing for a country’s soul

Italians join the flash mob call to perform

The art of advertising

A 1920s advert for Craven A cigarettes. Picture: Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford

The story behind ‘the greatest scoop in the world’

Men of the First Battalion Scots Guards marching over the Hohenzollern Bridge during the British occupation of Germany after the First World War. Picture: Getty Images

The shadow hanging over China’s coronavirus recovery

A Chinese tourist visits the reopened Great Wall on Marc 24. It had been closed from January 25 following the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images

Pack leader: The lowdown on the Liberal Democrats’ low-key boss

Mark Pack is co-leader of the Liberal Democrats following Jo Swinson's departure from parliament. Picture: markpack.org.uk

Why Boris Johnson must now channel his inner Churchill

Leighton Andrews believes Boris Johson must channel his inner Winston Churchill during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

How the logic of shopping local made a crisis comeback

Supermarket shelves stripped bare amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Archant

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock watches Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Coronavirus and the challenges of home-schooling

A closure notice outside a school in Hackney, London, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images

LAYLA MORAN: Government’s u-turn over EU ventilator scheme should be welcomed

Health Secretary Matt Hancock (right) and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty arrive at the Cabinet Office, Whitehall, London, for a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Coronavirus: Italy’s united front against a common foe

Nabil Zouhir, who is locked down in Florence due to coronavirus, says small moments are holding neighbourhoods together across Italy. Pictured is a view of Tivoli, near Rome. Picture: PA

Paris: A city silenced by COVID-19

A man rides his bicycle past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, with the city in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Johnson must be less Trump and more Cuomo amid coronavirus crisis

Prime minister Boris Johnson alongside chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance (right) and chancellor Rishi Sunak during a daily news conference amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: There is no turning back for Britain after the coronavirus

A train approaches Victoria Station in London during the week the government suspended rail franchise agreements to avoid rail companies collapsing due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Getty Images

Government criticised for not participating in EU scheme to boost number of ventilators

Prime minister Boris Johnson takes questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic from journalists over a videolink. Photograph: 10 Downing Street / Crown copyright / Andrew Parsons / PA Wire.

MICHAEL WHITE: We’re gonna need a bigger bloke

Prime minister Boris Johnson gives a daily COVID-19 press briefing at Downing Street. PIcture: Getty Images

Downing Street denies ordering 10,000 ventilators off Dyson

Billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Chancellor says it will take time for government to provide right support for self-employed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

20 things Boris Johnson needs to do at his next coronavirus update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Why the UK needs a basic income for all workers

A demonstrator protests about the level of financial support for freelance and self employed workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Could the world have prepared better for a pandemic?

A deserted High Street in Leicester, the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Most Read

Newsreader left baffled by government announcement of just 30 ventilators for NHS

Jane Hill, a BBC newsreader, announces the number of ventilators for the NHS to tackle coronavirus. Photograph: BBC.

Reader survey: How well do you think Boris Johnson has dealt with coronavirus?

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a press briefing on coronavirus. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire.

Michael Gove says UK doesn’t need EU ventilator scheme as ‘an independent nation’

Michael Gove appears on the BBC's Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

11 of the funniest responses to Boris Johnson’s cabinet zoom meeting

Boris Johnson's cabinet meeting with his top team of ministers. Photograph: Boris Johnson/PA Wire.

Brexit Party chairman says he would rather not rely on Chinese ventilators during coronavirus outbreak

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice said Nigel Farage is

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.