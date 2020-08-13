The Lib Dem leadership race on which so much could hang

PUBLISHED: 11:27 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 13 August 2020

Constance Kampfner

Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, hosts the inaugural meeting of an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus after being elected chair, in Portcullis House on July 08, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GettyImages

Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, hosts the inaugural meeting of an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus after being elected chair, in Portcullis House on July 08, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GettyImages

2020 Getty Images

Far from being a political sideshow, the Lib Dem leadership election could have major implications. Constance Kampfner reports on a strangely muted race.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

A closely-fought election that could have momentous consequences is in full swing. But, amid a busy summer of significant events, even many liberally-minded New European readers may feel that it is passing them by. The Liberal Democrats are in the process of selecting a new leader, their fourth permanent head in five years. Surely this one will be the one?

After catastrophic results in the last three general elections, if the party hope to have any impact they’ll have to strip back and start again. Long gone are the days of Paddy Ashdown, Charles Kennedy and Nick Clegg in which the Lib Dems could expect to sweep up anywhere between 40 and 60 seats at a general election.

Since 2015, they have wavered between 8 and 12 MPs as they have slid from the country’s third party into solid fourth place in the House of Commons.

The Lib Dems have managed to extricate themselves from similar positions before. On the plus side, with next to no chance of an election before 2024 and little attention being paid to them in the media, they have plenty of time and space to pick up the pieces and plan a fresh start.

But they’ve got a long way to go. As a recent report by UK in a Changing Europe put it, while the party “may escape extinction, long-term paralysis looks like a distinct possibility”.

This election matters more than it seems to at first glance. Labour voters – whether for Keir Starmer or mourning the departure of Jeremy Corbyn – if pushed, would grudgingly admit this. The reality is that despite copious amounts of bad blood between the two parties in the last few years, the scale of Johnson’s majority means that Starmer will almost certainly need the Liberal Democrats to get Labour into power in 2024.

There are 29 seats which the Liberals could aim to win, and in 23 of these they are the second place challenger to the Tories.

In 11 of these seats, the Labour party averaged around 8% of the vote in 2019. As for the Conservatives, though they scoff at the idea of paying this leadership contest any attention, even triumphalist Johnson and his strategists will be casting an eye on it.

Given the choice between a coalition, be it formal or informal, with the SNP or the Lib Dems, Starmer would certainly favour the latter.

A deal with Sturgeon would most likely mean agreeing to a referendum on Scottish independence. As has already been seen, the Tories won’t hesitate to portray Labour as the party that will destroy the future of the Union.

All this is a long way off though and of course a lot could change between now and then. Coronavirus has humbled even the most confident of forecasters. Right now, the Lib Dems’ priority is to haul themselves back onto the map.

Our first-past-the-post political system means that the smaller a party, the harder it is for it to get noticed. For the Lib Dems this is a perennial problem, not helped by the global pandemic. One senior party official told me that I was first person from the media to get in touch about the leadership contest.

Clegg’s former chief of staff Jonny Oates believes that having placed too many of their chips on Brexit at the last election, what the party needs is “a new leader who can establish an identity beyond Brexit, particularly around the new green economy we will have to build”.

The question is: do either of the contenders have what it takes to break through?

You may also want to watch:

In one corner is Sir Ed Davey, someone with huge amounts of experience, and also baggage from the coalition years. Then there’s the opposite.

Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon since only 2017, is the newcomer on the scene and has so far been better at catching the media’s eye. She has been on several front pages and has – like a certain other politician before he became his party’s leader – appeared on Have I Got News For You.

One of the problems for Moran is that her messaging sometimes appears confused. She alienated some party members in June when she declared she would be more radical than Labour. This was interpreted as promising to take the Lib Dems to the left of Labour, something she later denied and sought to clarify in a New European interview.

Her big talking points are a universal basic income, education and the environment. She is seeking to re-cast the Lib Dems firmly back into the place where many of their activists believe the party should belong – the centre-left.

Others see downsides to this tactic. One party official backing her opponent argues that Moran appeals mainly to “Labour voters and Twitter, which is of zero use to us if we’re to win seats from the Tories next time”.

Davey, on the other hand, the continuity candidate and former member of the coalition cabinet, is firmly entrenched within the liberal tradition. Alongside figures like David Laws and Clegg, he is known as an ‘orange booker’, espousing economic and personal freedoms.

The current debate on the future of the party reflects the enduring battle for the soul of the Lib Dems. Are they a centre-left party, somewhere between the Greens and Starmer, but with slightly different priorities? Or are they genuinely ambidextrous and unaligned?

For this campaign at least, Davey is making it clear that he too is running on a centre-left ticket. Is this the result of bigger political forces, in which many policies that had previously been seen as the preserve of the left have become mainstream, or is it, as his detractors suggest, a bid to distance himself from the coalition years and increase his electability?

In the eight months since becoming interim leader, following the downfall of Jo Swinson, Davey has outlined a vision for a “fairer, greener and more caring country”. This would come also in the form of UBI, investing £150 billion into green jobs and a new deal for carers.

Davey’s messaging may be clearer than Moran’s, but his swing to the left has triggered questions from among his colleagues. As Wera Hobhouse, Lib Dem MP for Bath, who initially put her name down on the leadership ballot said last week, “If anyone who served in the coalition government wants to present themselves as centre-left, they have to repudiate their involvement in the coalition with convincing reasons and explain why they have come on a political journey since then”.

Davey’s support for fracking when secretary of state for energy and climate change is something, for example, that may come back to haunt him. Liberals haven’t forgotten their frustration at how often Swinson’s voting record in the coalition government was used as a means of undermining her general election campaign in December 2019.

Ahead of the announcement of the result on August 27, Davey is the bookies’ firm favourite and has the most support from the party establishment. But Moran is doing well among the grassroots membership.

Whoever wins, the new leader will be embarking on a long and arduous road just to get the party noticed again. Alongside that will be some important policy positioning.

First stop: Europe. Starmer, who at one point was shadow Brexit secretary and a big player on the issue, appears to have concluded that there are no longer any votes to be gained in talking much about the issue. Will the Lib Dems follow that route?

Cautioned by the failure of their ‘revoke’ campaign, ‘rejoining’ will likely be off the Lib Dem agenda for 2024. But how far are they willing to go in embracing the cause of getting Britain more aligned to the EU?

And if the party jettisons that cause, what campaigns could they lead that could really get them noticed? This will be one of many difficult questions in the new leader’s in-tray.

One thing seems sure; the party will struggle to recover if it ends up sounding like a pale imitation of others. If the politics of the last five years show anything, it is that distinctiveness wins out.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson moves Dominic Cummings into Cabinet Office in latest Whitehall power grab

Senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings in Downing Street, London.

The Lib Dem leadership race on which so much could hang

Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, hosts the inaugural meeting of an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus after being elected chair, in Portcullis House on July 08, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GettyImages

Trump’s plot to gaslight his way to victory

US President Donald Trump points to Christina Hagan, Candidate for US Representative from Ohio's 13th Congressional District, as he speaks on economic prosperity, at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 6, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

EMMA KENNEDY: What the new Lib Dem leader must do to rescue my party

Supporters wait for the arrival of Britain's opposition Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson for a general election campaign visit to an eco home building site in Sheffield, on November 22, 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The summer of chaos - is the heat making us overlook other issues?

People take to the sea as they enjoy the hot weather on Hayling Island beach in Hampshire. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Lebanon - A land of hope amid Beirut blast devastation

People walk next debris from destroyed buildings near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Ministers blame ‘technical issues’ after site fails to report largest jump in daily coronavirus cases since lockdown

Health secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19); PA video

James O’Brien challenges Tory supporters in epic monologue on Boris Johnson’s pandemic failures

LBC host James O'Brien goes on epic monologue; LBC, Twitter

With Harris pick, Biden reaches out to young Black Americans

Kamala Harris listens during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

‘World beating’ trends on Twitter as Boris Johnson’s claim comes back to haunt him over recession

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Tory education minister gives his handling of A-level results ‘A-’ despite 11th hour change to the way they are calculated

Education minister Nick Gibb (R) and LBC presenter Nick Ferrari; LBC

Tory immigration minister asks to re-record live TV interview after forgetting which country he is from

Immigration minister Chris Philp makes an embarassing gaffe on live TV over recent border talks with the French; The Sun

Priti Patel slammed for avoiding media scrutiny during visit to Kent coastline

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Scottish Tory leader says he has ‘trust’ in PM despite resigning from government in protest of Dominic Cummings

Scotland's Tory Party leader, Douglas Ross, live on Good Morning Britain; Twitter

Government hired firm with links to Dominic Cummings to track tweets by UK citizens

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street in central London on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sturgeon issues warning to Boris Johnson: ‘Follow coronavirus advice in Scotland like everyone else’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Ministers Questions at the Scottish Parliament. Photograph: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail

Churchill’s grandson says Boris Johnson has the ‘worst’ cabinet in 36 years and is nothing like his idol

Former MP Sir Nicholas Soames arrives at Parliament on September 30, 2019 in London, England; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Brexiteer claims that authorities are trying to ‘cover up’ number of migrants in UK

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Boris Johnson says he wants to save the ‘magic’ of the United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in archery during a visit to the Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girl's School, Upminster in Essex. Photograph: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Boris Johnson’s ‘lucrative’ post-Brexit trade deals bound to damage UK economy, study claims

Prime minister Boris Johnson regularly claimed that it would be easier for the UK to strike trade deals with other nations once it left the EU; Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Priti Patel slammed for claiming ‘the British people’ want asylum seekers sent back

Priti Patel, Secretary of State for the Home Department leaves Downing Street; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Democracy for sale: How dark money infiltrated British politics

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour on May 17, 20016 in Stafford, England. Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign are touring the UK in their Brexit Battle Bus. The campaign is hoping to persuade voters to back leaving the European Union in the Referendum on the 23rd June 2016. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Farage ally who said it took ‘democratic principle’ to turn down peerage set to join Lords

Claire Fox with Nigel Farage and former Brexit Party MEPs ahead of the last European elections. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

‘Astonishingly offensive’: Charity built in wake of Warrington bombing slams Boris Johnson’s peerage for Claire Fox

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA.

Tory politician called on to resign after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules

Kelham Cooke, second from right, appears to flout coronavirus lockdown rules. Photograph: Instagram.

Boris Johnson should beware as the stench of sleaze is hard to shift

Boris Johnson tries out a North Yorkshire Police Rural Taskforce bike. Photo: Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty

Government sets up £650m fund to help Northern Ireland firms cope with bureaucracy caused by Brexit

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives in Downing Street, for a cabinet meeting, for the first time since the lockdown, to be held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London; Kirsty O'Connor

Priti Patel derided over Royal Navy threat towards France as Home Office’s approach to migrants is questioned

Home secretary Priti Patel. The government has been accused of a

Couple ‘100% certain’ Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules twice and issue challenge to prove them wrong

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over the Durham trip taken by prime minister Boris Johnson's top aide continues; PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

‘Too many were after Theresa May’s blood’ - Former cabinet minister on how Tories ‘sabotaged’ her leadership

Ex-justice secretary David Gauke said former prime minister Theresa May was standing on a rock in the middle of a minefield after Chequers and knew she could not keep standing; Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Renewed calls for Dominic Cummings to be sacked after rise in lockdown rule-breaking following Durham trip

Senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, whose trip to Durham at the height of lockdown while suffering from Covid-19 drastically undermined public trust in the Governments handling of the pandemic, according to new research; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Alastair Campbell selects his three greatest sporting memories

Alistair Campbell waves to the crowd during the 2003 Flora London Marathonat the Mall in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Brutal film Painted Bird does not hide the horrors - but it is a must-watch

A still from the movie trailer for The Painted Bird.

Why Princess Anne is the ultimate royal

Bonnie Greer says Princess Anne is the ultimate royal. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Rulers of the road: the story of Pat Moss and Ann Wisdom

Pat Moss (L) with her partner, Ann Wisdom (R), winners of European Women's Championship Auto Rally. (Photo by Brian Seed/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: The life of Klaus Nomi

UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 05: Photo of Klaus NOMI; Klaus Nomi in London 5 March 1982 (Photo by David Corio/Redferns)

Boris Johnson’s audacity during this crisis continues to amaze

The House of Lords. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Lucky Dube, the man who planted roots in Africa

South African singer Lucky Dube. (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

STAR TURNS: Rod Steiger, a tough guy actor close to despair

American actor Rod Steiger. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Inside Tory HQ - where they are quietly preparing for a drop in support

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives back at 10 Downing Street after the election. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Most Read

Tory immigration minister asks to re-record live TV interview after forgetting which country he is from

Immigration minister Chris Philp makes an embarassing gaffe on live TV over recent border talks with the French; The Sun

Boris Johnson visits empty school to emphasise they are safe when busy

Prime minister Boris Johnson holds his arms out like an aeroplane, demonstrating the two metre distancing rule, during his visit to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Upminster. Photo: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Nigel Farage says Leave voters will not get what they voted for at end of Brexit transition period

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Government hired firm with links to Dominic Cummings to track tweets by UK citizens

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street in central London on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Priti Patel slammed for claiming ‘the British people’ want asylum seekers sent back

Priti Patel, Secretary of State for the Home Department leaves Downing Street; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.