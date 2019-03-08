Video

Lib Dem MEP applauded for telling parliament that Brexit is not inevitable

PUBLISHED: 12:51 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:12 04 July 2019

Martin Horwood is applauded in the European parliament. Photograph: European Parliament.

Martin Horwood is applauded in the European parliament. Photograph: European Parliament.

Archant

A newly-elected Liberal Democrat MEP has used his first speech to tell the European parliament that opinion was changing on Brexit, and it was why he and other anti-Brexit politicians had been elected.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Martin Horwood followed Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe, who used her speech to knock the European parliament and compare the fight for Brexit to slaves fighting against their owners.

By contrast Horwood provided a passionate pro-EU message to unite pro-Europeans in the chamber in defiance of Brexit.

To jeers from Brexit Party MEPs, he told outgoing European president Donald Tusk: "As one of the large new group of British members of the European parliament, both Liberal Democrats and Green and other parties, who do not want to turn our backs on Europe, can I tell you Mr President that what you heard from that corner does not represent the views of everyone in the United Kingdom?

You may also want to watch:

"Can I thank you president Tusk for your patience with our government and national parliament and to ask you to ask your successor to continue that policy of time and patience and understanding, even when it appears our government has no plan? Mr Bean or Monty Python might have done it better.

"But Brexit is not inevitable, opinion is shifting in the UK, otherwise we would not be here.

And in an appeal to the European parliament, he said: "Those of us who support Europe also needs Europe's support."

MORE: Join The New European's readers group on Facebook

MORE: Subscribe to The New European for just £13 and get a FREE Bollocks to Brexit mug

Horwood's anti-Brexit was message was applauded by fellow MEPs across the chamber.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

What men's football can learn from the female game

USA's Megan Rapinoe on the pitch prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup semi final match against England. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire/PA Images

The EU-Mercosur trade deal: Why this is the worst time to leave the EU

It will be difficult for the UK to replicate a deal like the EU-Mercosur deal. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: How our next prime minister promised the earth and more

Favourite to become the Conservative party leader Boris Johnson. Picture: Dylan Martinez/PA Wire/PA Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Merkel's new masterstroke

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has been proposed as European Commission chief. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA Images

Police say Brexit investigation 'nearing completion' as Remain MPs demand answers

The Metropolitan Police have responded to Remain MPs' threatened legal challenge to hurry their investigations into Leave campaigns. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

Prosecutor could appeal Boris Johnson court case decision as judge explains why it was thrown out

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave campaign. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Scotland's Catch-22: How Brexit harms the case for independence AND the Union

A pro-EU rally at Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Photograph: David Cheskin/PA.

Significant rise in threatening letters sent to MPs since Brexit vote

Metropolitan Police officers at Parliament Square in London as the Vote Leave bus passes by. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

CHARLIE CONNELLY: The greatest literary balls-up in history

Naomi Wolf, American author, during the 2019 Hay Festival on May 25, 2019 in Hay-on-Wye, Wales. (Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

Annunziata Rees-Mogg called a 'fake' by Brexiteer MP for taking an EU salary

Brexit Party MEP Annunziata Rees-Mogg was lost for words after she was called a 'fake' for taking an EU salary by a Brexiteer MP. Picture: BBC

Ode To Joy - the story of the European anthem

Magid Magid says he was told to leave EU parliament grounds

Green Party MEP Magid Magid tweeted that he had been told to leave the grounds outside the EU parliament. Picture: Magid Magid

Philip Hammond hints he might vote with Labour against a no-deal Brexit

Philip Hammond hinted that he could vote with Labour to prevent a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Parliament TV

Research from 'secretive' hardline Brexiteers ERG to be released after transparency battle

Jacob Rees-Mogg is chair of the 'secretive' European Research Group. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

'Largest, loudest, proudest' anti-Brexit party throws its weight behind March for Change

Over one million people took part in the anti-Brexit 'Put it to the People' march - the Lib Dems are now calling for a big turnout on July 20. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Farage calls Brexit Party stunt in European parliament 'cheerful defiance'

Nigel Farage called the Brexit Party's stunt in the European parliament

The latest bid to stop a no-deal Brexit has stalled

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons.

Can Boris Johnson really prorogue parliament to force a no-deal Brexit?

MPs in the House of Commons for the result of the Meaningful Vote. Photograph: Mark Duffy/House of Commons.

Next Tory leader might not become PM, say constitutional experts

The next Tory leader doesn't automatically become PM, say two constitutional scholars. Picture: PA/Tim Ireland

Pensioner told black woman 'when Brexit comes you will be gone'

John Keogh leaves Croydon Magistrates Court in south London. Photograph: Jess Glass/PA Wire.

Jeremy Hunt compares no-deal costs to bank bailout and everyone is confused

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

Tory leadership hopefuls told spending sprees impossible in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson at a leadership debate. Photograph: BBC.

Eurofile: The edge of Ealing

Richard Hearne (r) and Philip Stainton (l) struggle over a stolen bicycle during the open-air filming of an Ealing Studios production entitled Passport to Pimlico. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Nigel Farage is launching a pro-Brexit newspaper

The Brexiteer newspaper is being launched by Nigel Farage. Photograph: Twitter.

Stephen Fry skewers 'Little England's' power to go it alone in the face of 'existential threats'

Stephen Fry has bemoaned 'Little England's' chances of going it alone. Picture: BBC

WILL SELF: The multicultural man in Marseille

Marseilles' cite radieuse was designed by Le Corbusier. Photo: Wikipedia

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out proroguing parliament to push a no-deal Brexit through

Boris Johnson still would not rule out proroguing parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through. Picture: Sky

MITCH BENN: How reason and balance depend on what side of the fence you sit

Activist Carrie Symonds takes part in an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. PA Wire/PA Images

We should be leading in Europe not running from it

An army veteran. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Number 10 says it would be 'grossly irresponsible' to block no-deal Brexit

The front door of 10 Downing Street in Westminster. (Rick Findler/PA)

The new Lib Dem leader must move Left to make a success of their Remain lead

Ed Davey and Jo Swinson, who are going to have to make a direct left wing appeal if they are to drive the Lib Dem's remain surge home.

Were the moon landings a waste of space?

30Th Anniversary Of Apollo 11 Landing On The Moon (9 Of 20): Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., Lunar Module Pilot, Is Photographed Walking Near The Lunar Module During The Apollo 11 Extravehicular Activity. (Photo By Nasa/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Tensions in David Davis/Boris Johnson alliance

Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, London. PA Archive/PA Images

Where Pride began: Fifty years since the Stonewall riots

Parade goers attend the Sao Paulo Pride Parade which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots on June 23, 2019 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Rebeca Figueiredo Amorim/Getty Images)

MICHAEL WHITE: The truth behind Boris Johnson's offensive charm

Boris Johnson leaves BBC Broadcasting House in London after appearing on the Andrew Marr show. PA Archive/PA Images

BONNIE GREER: How the Sunshine State is setting on Trump

United States President Donald Trump launches his re-election campaign in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui T./Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Guy Verhofstadt: Boris Johnson duped Brexiteers before, and he's doing it again

Guy Verhofstadt said Boris Johnson

After 80 years convicts are back picking America's crops

Low security inmates from the Picacho State Prison unit work at LBJ Farms pitching watermelons for $2 per hour. (Photo by Nicole Hill/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)

Stage review: 'A play of moral vacuity'

Ioanna Kimbook and John Malkovich during the production shots of West End play Bitter Wheat, starring John Malkovich, at the Garrick Theatre, London. PA Wire/PA Images

A Year in Music: The peak of Baroque

Haydn leading a quartet in rehearsal. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Most Read

Lib Dem MEPs wear Bollocks to Brexit t-shirts to European parliament

Lib Dem MEP Luisa Porritt wears a Bollocks to Brexit t-shirt. Photograph: Twitter.

Pensioner told black woman ‘when Brexit comes you will be gone’

John Keogh leaves Croydon Magistrates Court in south London. Photograph: Jess Glass/PA Wire.

Brexit Party MEP criticised for complaining about commute to new job in Strasbourg

David Bull MEP rants about the time it takes to get to the European parliament. Photograph: Twitter.

Presenter hits out at Brexit Party MEP claiming his salary and living in France

Emily Maitlis interviews Brian Monteith on BBC Newsnight. Photograph: BBC.

‘Another thoughtless soundbite’ - Engineer takes down Boris Johnson’s Irish bridge proposal

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy