Lib Dem MP fears losing £22k 'golden goodbye' if voted out

The Liberal Democrat MP Angela Smith has said she is being discriminated against. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA PA Archive/PA Images

The Liberal Democrat MP Angela Smith has said she is being discriminated against as she faces the 'terrifying' prospect of missing out on a £22,000 'golden goodbye' if she is not elected.

hilarious that Angela Smith is complaining about this - never seen her put up a fight for MP staffers who lose employment rights when they change MP, or heard a peep about all the MP staffers who are forced to take annual leave to work on their bosses election https://t.co/Q81a0s8Jtw — Tara Jane O'Reilly (@tarajaneoreilly) November 5, 2019

Angela Smith, formerly a Labour MP for 14 years until switching parties earlier this year, said she "cannot underestimate [her] horror in finding the latest guidance these payments are only available if you stand in the same seat".

She is currently MP for Penistone and Stockbridge, but left her seat earlier this year to join Change UK, and is now set to stand in Altrincham and Sale West for the Lib Dems this election.

MPs are entitled to a taxpayer footed payout worth two months' salary, net of tax and National Insurance contributions, according to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

PATHETIC from Smith. Lest we forget she was embroiled in the expenses scandal + involved with water privatization. To Angela Smith being a politician is about lining your pockets with as much cash as possible before you retire. Vote Labour to get rid of this disgrace https://t.co/OKOwIHCqwz — the labour voter (@FConsigliere) November 5, 2019

However as Smith is changing seats, she is no longer eligible for the payment received by MPs who are voted out of their seats.

In a letter sent to IPSA, Smith said: "As you can imagine being an MP for a considerable amount of time these payments provided some comfort in the event of losing on election day.

"Given I had no option but to move to another party and then no option but to move to a vacant candidacy, I honestly consider I am being discriminated against."