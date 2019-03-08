Lib Dem MP fears losing £22k 'golden goodbye' if voted out
PUBLISHED: 14:33 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 05 November 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
The Liberal Democrat MP Angela Smith has said she is being discriminated against as she faces the 'terrifying' prospect of missing out on a £22,000 'golden goodbye' if she is not elected.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Angela Smith, formerly a Labour MP for 14 years until switching parties earlier this year, said she "cannot underestimate [her] horror in finding the latest guidance these payments are only available if you stand in the same seat".
She is currently MP for Penistone and Stockbridge, but left her seat earlier this year to join Change UK, and is now set to stand in Altrincham and Sale West for the Lib Dems this election.
You may also want to watch:
MPs are entitled to a taxpayer footed payout worth two months' salary, net of tax and National Insurance contributions, according to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).
However as Smith is changing seats, she is no longer eligible for the payment received by MPs who are voted out of their seats.
In a letter sent to IPSA, Smith said: "As you can imagine being an MP for a considerable amount of time these payments provided some comfort in the event of losing on election day.
"Given I had no option but to move to another party and then no option but to move to a vacant candidacy, I honestly consider I am being discriminated against."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter