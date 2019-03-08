Lib Dem MP Heidi Allen will not stand for re-election

Heidi Allen MP. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Liberal Democrat MP Heidi Allen has said she will not stand in the next general election.

In a letter to constituents in South Cambridgeshire, Allen - who quit the Tories to form Change UK before switching to the Liberal Democrats - said "the Brexit impasse has made business as usual impossible".

"Brexit has broken our politics and it is my firm belief that only a confirmatory public vote will bring an end to this sorry chapter and bring healing and light at the end of the tunnel.

"Without it, we will continue to see the Conservative and Labour parties going round and round in circles, putting themselves ahead of the national interest.

"And while parliament has been in purgatory, we have legislated for almost nothing, changed almost nothing and improved almost nothing. I became an MP because I wanted to make a difference, but while Brexit continues to captivate Parliament, that just hasn't been possible."

She added: "But more than all of that, I am exhausted by the invasion into my privacy and the nastiness and intimidation that has become commonplace. Nobody in any job should have to put up with threats, aggressive emails, being shouted at in the street, sworn at on social media, nor have to install panic alarms at home.

"Of course public scrutiny is to be expected, but lines are all to regularly crossed and the effect is utterly dehumanising.

"In my very first election leaflet I remember writing 'I will always be a person first and a politician second' - I want to stay that way."