Latest The New European

Lib Dems demand Tories launch independent inquiry into electoral fraud allegations

PUBLISHED: 18:07 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 16 November 2019

Conservative chairman James Cleverly. Picture: BBC.

Conservative chairman James Cleverly. Picture: BBC.

Archant

The Liberal Democrats have called for the Conservatives to immediately launch an independent internal inquiry concerning allegations Conservative Party officials offered Brexit Party candidates jobs and peerages to stand aside.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In a letter to Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly, the Liberal Democrat President Sal Brinton said: "The severity of these claims has implications not just for the integrity of the general election, but also for the public's trust in our democracy."

The letter, responding to the news that the police are assessing an electoral fraud and malpractice claim into No 10 offering Brexit Party members peerages, goes on to say an independent internal inquiry "would be an opportunity to show the party has nothing to hide."

The Liberal Democrat President, Sal Brinton, has also urged the Conservatives to "cooperate fully with the police so they can clarify these allegations."

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson also hit out at the allegations.

She told PA: "Nothing would surprise me about the Conservatives these days given what they've been prepared to do.

"If Boris Johnson's prepared to lie to the Queen, lie to the country, you know, I'm going to stop being shocked at where his lack of boundaries lies."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

Related articles

Topic Tags:
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Electoral fraud allegations 'could be political corruption of highest order'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the unveiling of the Conservative Party battlebus in Greater Manchester. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Lib Dems demand Tories launch independent inquiry into electoral fraud allegations

Conservative chairman James Cleverly. Picture: BBC.

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

Anti-Brexit signs outside the Houses of Parliament, Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Michael Gove refuses to deny Brexit Party allegations of peerages for votes

Michael Gove on Sky News. Picture: Sky

WILL SELF: The tedious merry-go-round of international book festivals

Writers at the Dhaka Lit Fest, Will Self took part via Skype. Photo: Twitter

Boris Johnson urged to reject general election endorsement from Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson pictured here leaving Luton Magistrates' Court, Bedfordshire, said outside the High Court for another trial that he endorses Boris Johnson for prime minister. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson claims there is 'no evidence' for Russian political interference

Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street, London. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Oh Vienna... why there's more than waltz to the Austrian music city

Young couples wait to dance in the

Anti-Brexit cat standing in general election

Stan, leader of the UCAT party, is standing as an anti-Brexit candidate in the general election. Picture: Peter Cook

Don't just blame the Brits for Brexit mess... Brussels must also take its fair share

The European Council headquarter in Brussels. (Photograph by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The glamorous film star linked to one of history's most mythologised murders

Vera Karalli, Russian ballet dancer and silent film actress, 1915. Karalli (1889-1972) in the film 'After Death'. A mistress of Grand Duke Dmitri Pavlovich of Russia, she was reputedly involved in the conspiracy to murder Grigori Rasputin. From a private (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Brexit secretary rinsed for clueless tweet about football and immigration

Brexit secretary Steve Barclay has tweeted about football and immigration. Picture: Steve Barclay

The brief moment when Britain was at the centre of European federalism

A large crowd of young English soldiers cheering as they wait to leave for France during the Second World War. (Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

EU takes legal action against UK government for failure to appoint new commissioner

Ursula von der Leye. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Farage claims Tories offered jobs to Brexit Party candidates to get them to stand down

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage looks out from a window on the Kestrel crabbing boat in Grimsby. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Diego Maradona: From foul play to word play

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 22: Diego Maradona of Argentina uses his hand to score the first goal of his team during a 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final match between Argentina and England at Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986 in Mexico City, Mexico. Maradona later claimed that the goal was scored by 'The Hand Of God'. (Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images)

STAGE REVIEW: The Antipodes at London's National Theatre

The cast of Annie Baker's The Antipodes at the National Theatre. Photo: Manuel Harlan

Gary Lineker: the political footballer

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Gary Lineker speaks during a pro-remain a rally rejecting the the Prime Minister's Brexit deal on November 14, 2018 in London, England. Anti-Brexit groups 'Best for Britain' and 'The People's Vote Campaign' are holding a joint rally tonight to call on MPs to say they are not buying the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

BONNIE GREER: Donald Trump's mini-me is failing his mentor in Louisiana

Louisiana Republican candidate for governor, Eddie Rispone (C-R) speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a

Farage 'very, very worried' about splitting the Leave vote but won't drop more candidates

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage told supporters in Hull that he is very worried about splitting the Leave vote. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

MITCH BENN: Like Trump, Johnson is made for the age of conspiracies

Boris Johnson with his wreath at the cenotaph. Photo: Getty Images and BBC

Is the general election becoming a two-horse race?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Cybersecurity experts hack settled status app with devils' horns to show security flaws

Norwegian cybersecurity company Promon has inserted a picture of devils' horns to demonstrate the security flaws in the government's settled status app. Picture: Promon

Tim Walker explains why he stepped down as Canterbury Lib Dem candidate

Tim Walker has stepped down as Liberal Democrat candidate for Canterbury. Photo: Twitter

What will Brexit's endgame look like?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 4: Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray (L) during a cross-party rally organized by the People's Vote, campaigning for a second EU referendum, outside the Houses of Parliament in London, England on September 4, 2019. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: Taking the conversation away from Brexit is boosting Labour

DONCASTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits flood hit Conisbrough on November 8, 2019 in Doncaster, England. Parts of northern England endured a month's worth of rain in 24 hours, causing severe flooding. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Big issues are being ignored as the election campaign reaches boiling point

The election campaign has reached boiling point says Michael White. Photo: Martin Rowson

Corbyn hits back at Tusk, saying Brexit Britain will never be a 'second-rate player'

Jeremy Corbyn has responded to Donald Tusk's comments about Brexit.

MANDRAKE: Gavin Barwell happy to be Newsnight punchbag

Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell arrives at Downing Street on March 18, 2019 in London, England. Theresa May is attempting to persuade DUP and Conservative MP's to vote for her EU withdrawal agreement which has twice been heavily voted down by the House of Commons. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Boris Johnson is 'astonishingly elastic with truth', says Dominic Grieve

Boris Johnson is 'astonishingly elastic with the truth', said former attorney general Dominic Grieve. Picture: LBC

Local Tories turn on 'dinosaur' candidate Christopher Chope

Christopher Chope speaking in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA.

Minister defends accepting political cash from Russian-born donors

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis has backed the East while at party conference Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

Jacob Rees-Mogg's witterings in the weirdest newspaper column you've never heard of

Jacob Rees-Mogg outside 10 Downing Street. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

JAMES BALL: Boris Johnson is playing Russian roulette over intelligence report

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stands in front of Saint Basil's cathedral in Red square in Moscow on December 22, 2017 after a meeting with his Russian counterpart. Johnson's trip to Moscow is the first official visit by a foreign minister from London in five years. Photo: STEFAN ROUSSEAU

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: How Diego Maradona could show the way to a Remain victory

Diego Maradona uses 'the hand of God'. Photo by Archivo El Grafico/Getty Images

Nigel Farage could be axed from Question Time after Brexit Party pulls out of Tory seats

Nigel Farage appears on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Campaign tells general election candidates: step aside for a People's Vote

Campaigners at the People's Vote march in London as MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Conservatives 'not being straight' with the British public, says former Tory minister

Former Tory David Gauke. Picture: Sky

Lib Dem candidate threatens to stand down unless chairman apologises over Canterbury situation

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson with campaigner. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

'Boris Johnson is amoral and unfit for the job' says former aide

Speaking to LBC Radio’s James O’Brien, the former Conservative MP Nick Boles said: “I think [Johnson] is totally unfit and unqualified to be prime minister. Photo: LBC

Most Read

YouGov polling expert makes surprise prediction about impact of Brexit Party announcement

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Gap closes between Labour and Conservatives in dramatic poll shift

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses on the seafront in Blackpool during General Election campaigning. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

‘Turkeys voting for Christmas!’ - Bishop Auckland farmer slamming Brexit leaves BBC reporter ‘shocked’

A Bishop Auckland farmer slams Brexit on BBC News. Photograph: BBC.

BBC says use of old footage to ‘cover’ PM’s wreath blunder was production mistake

A production blunder was blamed for the mistake, however some have suggested the decision to used archival footage from 2016 was a deliberate attempt to cover up the prime minister’s mistake. Photo: BBC

Woman calls Boris Johnson an a*****e moments after meeting him

Boris Johnson was called an a*****e on a visit to Doncaster. Photo: ITV News

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.