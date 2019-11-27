New Lib Dem attack posters point out Boris Johnson lied to the Queen

A new Lib Dem poster criticises Boris Johnson. Photograph: Lib Dems. Archant

The Lib Dems have increased pressure on Boris Johnson and the Tories after concerns that the party could work with their former coalition allies again once the votes are counted.

New general election posters from the anti-Brexit party accuse the prime minister of lying to the Queen and being too close to Donald Trump and Nigel Farage.

The posters will be displayed in target seats which the Lib Dems hope to win on December 12th, with the party now aiming to dent Boris Johnson's majority to stop him delivering Brexit.

"He lied to the Queen, parliament, the people", says one poster.

"Brexit is good for them, how is it for you?" asks another, with images of Donald Trump and Nigel Farage alongside the prime minister.

Boris Johnson has been marred by questions about how trustworthy he is, with a Question Time audience laughing at the prime minister when he was asked questions on the matter.

Lib Dem spokesperson Tom Brake explained the thinking behind the posters.

He said: "Boris Johnson and his backers Nigel Farage and Donald Trump may stand to benefit from Brexit, but it is families across the country who will suffer.

"Johnson has shown time and again that he can't be trusted. He's lied to the Queen, he's lied to Parliament and he's lied to the British people.

"Now he is trying to dupe the public into believing that voting for him will make Brexit go away. This the biggest lie of all and it must be challenged head on. His disastrous Brexit plan would mean years more uncertainty and damage to our economy, NHS and public services."

It comes as the party revealed it was scaling back ambitions at the election to focus on Tory marginal seats.