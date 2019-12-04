Lib Dem says Melania Trump backs party... because she wore yellow

Liberal Democrat candidate Sam Gyimah has said the first lady of the United States backs his party... because she was seen wearing yellow on her first day in the UK.

While the country debates whether Donald Trump was right to weigh in on the election on his visit to the UK - telling the press that Boris Johnson is 'very capable' - former Conservative minister Sam Gyimah has suggested that Melania Trump is giving a coded message to British voters by having worn a yellow dress on the first day of the US leaders' visit to the UK.

While it's clear Gyimah was joking when he said Melania Trump was sending a message to vote for Jo Swinon's party by wearing yellow to a Downing Street reception many on Twitter were quick to call out the 'endorsement'.

"Dude, not an endorsement you'd want," one person said, before another replied: "Its Sam Gyimah. Its definitely the endorsement he wants."

FLOTUS knows the score with the @LibDems!

For that semblance of power you'll hop into bed with Boris in a heartbeat!



If you genuinely DON'T want a Tory gov. then #VoteLabour in #GE19. pic.twitter.com/0VQuMUPNJU — Alan ⚒ Weaver (@alanweaver1957) December 4, 2019

Another person said: "Lib Dems really have imported the Tory social media team. Wtf is this."

"Why would you want the support of the wife of a fascist?" queried another Twitter user.

Some others pointed out that the dress Melania Trump was wearing had purple accents, which would have actually made the outfit more of an endorsement for UKIP.