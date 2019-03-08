Lib Dems steam ahead of Labour again in national voting intention

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

A survey has found that the Liberal Democrats have once again leapfrogged Labour in national polls, putting the unequivocally pro-Remain party just two points behind the Brexit Party.

A YouGov poll commissioned by the Times has put the Lib Dems ahead of Labour in national voting intentions. Picture: YouGov A YouGov poll commissioned by the Times has put the Lib Dems ahead of Labour in national voting intentions. Picture: YouGov

The YouGov poll, commissioned by the Times, shows that 21% of respondents would vote for the Lib Dems while 23% would vote for the Brexit Party.

Both Labour and the Conservatives are level pegging on 20%.

The Lib Dems experienced a surge around the time of the EU elections, in which they came second off the back of their staunchly pro-Remain campaigning.

Shortly after that, a YouGov poll also placed them first in general election voting intentions, passing the Brexit Party.

The upsets being caused by both the Lib Dems and the Brexit Party - who both campaign primarily on their diametrically opposed positions on Brexit - have prompted ongoing commentary on a major realignment in the British political system, putting pressure on both Labour and the Tories to take more hardline stances from both sides.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has recently made a play that factors this in, outlining how his party could lend support to the Tories in exchange for pushing through a no-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile, Labour's deputy Tom Watson has redoubled his efforts to persuade others in the leadership to back a People's Vote, arguing that the party could be "electoral history" if it does not take a clearer pro-Remain position.

