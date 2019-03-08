Lib Dems elect new leader for European parliament

The Liberal Democrats have elected a new leader for the delegation of Lib Dems in the European parliament, following news last week that Catherine Bearder was stepping down.

Caroline Voaden MEP was chosen to lead the Lib Dems in European Parliament. Since beating the Conservatives and Labour in May's European parliament elections, Lib Dem MEPs say they have "been at the forefront of the fight against BRexit and the battle to restore Britain's tarnished reputation in Europe".

A party spokesperson said: "Partnered with Emmanuel Macron's MEPs in the Renew Europe Group in the European parliament, with MEPs elected to chair the European parliament's Fisheries Committee and the Committee on Legal Affairs, Lib Dem MEPs have cemented their position as the most powerful delegation of British parliamentarians in Europe."

Voaden, the new leader of the Lib Dem MEPs, said: "I am honoured to have been chosen by my colleagues to lead the Liberal Democrat delegation in the European Parliament. Catherine Bearder has done a fantastic job since returning to Brussels in May with 15 new colleagues, after a long five years here as the only Liberal Democrat MEP."

"I joined the party to fight Brexit and I represent a growing force in British politics. The election of 16 of us in May's European election was proof of the Lib Dems' strength as the biggest, strongest party of Remain in the UK."

Jo Swinson said she was delighted by Voaden's appointment.

The leader of the party said: ""I am delighted that Caroline has been chosen as the new leader of the Liberal Democrat delegation.

"The European Elections showed that the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain, and in this general election we are the only national party campaigning to stop Brexit.

"Liberal Democrat MEPs are doing a fantastic job in the EU and I am planning for them to be serving in Europe for their full five year term at least."