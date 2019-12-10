Lib Dems launch final election campaign poster urging Remainers to stop Boris Johnson

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled their final poster of the election campaign just a few days before millions of voters head to the polls. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Liberal Democrats have unveiled their final poster of the election campaign just a few days before millions of voters head to the polls.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Liberal Democrats have today unveiled their final campaign poster ahead of polling day. Photo: Lib Dems The Liberal Democrats have today unveiled their final campaign poster ahead of polling day. Photo: Lib Dems

The party is urging Remainers to back Lib Dem and stop a Boris Johnson majority.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: 'Unprecedented' campaign urges Labour and Lib Dem candidates to swap endorsements in 10 key seats

READ MORE: Remain campaigns agree on tactical voting recommendations for almost every marginal seat



The poster was launched in London ahead of Jo Swinson's tour of key Tory-facing target seats.

The van will tour constituencies including City of London and Westminster, Kensington and chelsea, Finchley and Golders Green and Richmond Park.

Launching the poster, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said: "Boris Johnson cares more about himself than the future of our country and he cannot be trusted. If he wins, the country will lose. This Thursday is the last chance to stop Brexit and stop Boris Johnson.

"The Liberal Democrats are the biggest, strongest party of Remain. Jo Swinson's Liberal Democrats are the only party that can stop Boris Johnson, stop Brexit and build a brighter future for people and our planet.

"We are the only party who can win seats from the Conservatives and block his Brexit. Every extra Liberal Democrat MP will give Jo Swinson a stronger hand to stop the Conservatives."