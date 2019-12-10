Lib Dems launch final election campaign poster urging Remainers to stop Boris Johnson
PUBLISHED: 14:07 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 10 December 2019
The Liberal Democrats have unveiled their final poster of the election campaign just a few days before millions of voters head to the polls.
The party is urging Remainers to back Lib Dem and stop a Boris Johnson majority.
The poster was launched in London ahead of Jo Swinson's tour of key Tory-facing target seats.
The van will tour constituencies including City of London and Westminster, Kensington and chelsea, Finchley and Golders Green and Richmond Park.
Launching the poster, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said: "Boris Johnson cares more about himself than the future of our country and he cannot be trusted. If he wins, the country will lose. This Thursday is the last chance to stop Brexit and stop Boris Johnson.
"The Liberal Democrats are the biggest, strongest party of Remain. Jo Swinson's Liberal Democrats are the only party that can stop Boris Johnson, stop Brexit and build a brighter future for people and our planet.
"We are the only party who can win seats from the Conservatives and block his Brexit. Every extra Liberal Democrat MP will give Jo Swinson a stronger hand to stop the Conservatives."
