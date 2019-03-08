Lib Dems hint at Remain alliance in certain seats

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson speaking to the media outside Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Jo Swinson has suggested the Liberal Democrats could reach 'arrangements' with other pro-Remain parties to ensure one candidate has a clear run.

The Lib Dem leader said negotiations were taking place in relation to a "small number" of constituencies in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking outside the Houses of Parliament she highlighted their success in the recent Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, which was won by the Lib Dems' Jane Dodds after the Greens and Plaid Cymru did not field candidates.

"We are obviously - as has been discussed - in negotiations ... so there may well be a small number of seats where there are arrangements that are agreed, such as what happened in Brecon and Radnorshire," she said.

"So we will of course work with other parties that also want to stop Brexit. We have been doing that successfully in the House of Commons."

Swinson said that in most constituencies the Lib Dems were the strongest pro-Remain party.

"The Liberal Democrats are fighting our most ambitious general election yet," she said.

"We have more members than ever before. We have raised more money for this election than ever before.

"If people want to stop Brexit, if they want to Remain, they need to vote Liberal Democrat."