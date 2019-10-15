Lib Dems to push for vote on second Brexit referendum in House of Commons

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire. JONATHAN BRADY

The Liberal Democrats will push for MPs to vote on a second Brexit referendum to find out if it has the support of a majority in the House of Commons.

While a decision on a confirmatory vote had been expected as part of the Kyle amendment, if Boris Johnson brought back a deal, the Lib Dems are looking to seize the initiative by tabling a motion on a People's Vote as part of the Queen's Speech debate.

If selected it would be an opportunity to find out if a second Brexit referendum commands the support of MPs in the House of Commons - and whether Jeremy Corbyn is ready to instruct his party to vote for it.

It would also be a test of the loyalties of Tory rebels who lost the Conservative whip over the Benn act.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said it showed that the Lib Dems are the "leading voice in the People's Vote campaign".

She said: "Boris Johnson is determined to have a general election, but the best way to resolve the Brexit chaos is to have a People's Vote and give the British people the final say about their future.

"The best deal we have is as members of the European Union and we want to give the people the chance to choose to stop Brexit."