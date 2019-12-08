Video

Jo Swinson says bill for second Brexit referendum is 'ready to go'

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson canvassing door to door with parliamentary candidate for Penistone and stocksbridge Hannah Kitching (left) and parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Central Colin Ross during a visit to Sheffield. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has said that their bill for a second Brexit referendum is 'ready to go' should they form part of government this week.

Swinson said two draft bills have been prepared to be put before parliament after Thursday's general election.

She said a "paving bill" would enable the Electoral Commission to start the necessary consultation around a referendum question and lead campaign designation.

The second bill would provide for a referendum on whether to stay in the EU or quit the bloc.

Swinson said: "Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Boris and stop Brexit.

"The more Liberal Democrat MPs we have in parliament, the stronger our hand will be in stopping Boris Johnson and his catastrophic Brexit plans.

"We have legislation ready to go to secure a People's Vote with the option to stay in the EU.

"Liberal Democrats are standing up for Remainers everywhere.

"We have been leading the fight to stop Brexit for over three years and will continue to fight tooth and nail to keep the UK in the EU."