Lib Dems troll Jeremy Corbyn at big speech on day of People's Vote march

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow education secretary Angela Rayner acknowledge supporter after he delivered a speech at the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

The Liberal Democrats have trolled Jeremy Corbyn using a mobile billboard outside his big speech in Liverpool.

Activists have placed an advertisement pointing out that Jeremy Corbyn will not stop Brexit near the Grand Central Hall where the rally is being held.

It reads: "You can't stop Tory Brexit with Labour Brexit. Only Lib Dems will stop Brexit."

Richard Kemp, the leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition, tweeted: "Our reminder to Corbyn that he's coming to a Remain city where we don't like his Lexit any more than Johnson's Brexit."

The stunt comes on the day of the People's Vote rally which Jeremy Corbyn failed to address, despite members of the shadow cabinet appearing on stage.

Corbyn's rally in Liverpool was seen as the starting pistol for his campaign ahead of a possible general election.

Speakers included Joe Anderson, the Liverpool mayor, Angela Rayner, and local MP Dan Carden.

But they did not include Louise Ellman or Luciana Berger, two local MPs who have quit Labour in the last year over the leadership's failure to deal with anti-Semitism in the party.

The Labour leader said his party would reject prime minister Boris Johnson's deal with the European Union.

He said: "And he came with his plan, well we've got answers to his plan for our relationship to Europe because that plan was all about thumping our workers' rights, taking away consumer protections, damaging our environment, damaging the Good Friday Agreement.

"But the real purpose behind it is, what they want for the future, which is, as I said in my speech today, is what he's done today, if he succeeds is fire the starting gun in a race to the bottom.

"We will challenge them all the way, in parliament next week, we challenge them in crashing out of the EU and we as a movement will come together, those that voted leave or remain have all got a place in the Labour Party and the labour movement.

"What unites us is our determination for socialism."