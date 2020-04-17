Lib Dems were wrong to postpone leadership election
PUBLISHED: 13:04 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 17 April 2020
The case for a broad political alliance holding the government to account is once again needed more than ever.
Keir Starmer’s refocusing of Labour priorities is welcome. Less welcome is the postponement of the Liberal Democrat leadership election until the Covid-19 virus is under control.
The Brexit debacle saw unprecedented cooperation between principled MPs of all political parties, but left many without a seat. Political backsliding now puts a coherent opposition alliance in limbo when so many critical challenges need attention.
Not least, bringing the government to account on its now unrealistic fixation to finish Brexit negotiations in the midst of an all-consuming pandemic, with a likely default to WTO rules that will weaken
the economy further. Are we really prepared to ‘sit back for a generation and enjoy the ride’, as some seem to think is acceptable?
We need a broad political alliance focused on campaigning for a complete overhaul of our failing politics for a fairer electoral system and the need to tackle a growing social and ecological crisis.
Brian McGavin
Wilmslow
