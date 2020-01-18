Lib Dems will wait until July to implement new leader

The Liberal Democrats will wait until July to announce its new leader, the party has revealed.

The move comes after a poor general election showing in December saw ex-leader Jo Swinson lose her East Dunbartonshire seat.

The Lib Dems' federal board decided on Saturday that nominations for candidates would open on May 11th and close on May 28h.

The ballot for the party's new leader will start on June 18th and conclude on July 15th.

The party says it has more than 100,000 members who will be eligible to take part in the selection process.

Ex-cabinet minister Sir Ed Davey and party president Mark Pack will continue as joint acting leaders of the Liberal Democrats until the election process is completed, the party said.

Pack said: "I want first to thank Jo Swinson for her determined leadership of the Liberal Democrats.

"With our party membership at record levels, I urge everyone else who shares our values to join us in the coming days and vote in the leadership election."

With the new Labour leader to be announced at the start of April it means the two contests will not clash.