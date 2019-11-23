Lib Dems criticise Jeremy Corbyn for 'acting like a referee at a football match' on Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

Jeremy Corbyn has been criticised by the Lib Dems for 'being like a referee at a football match' with his views on Brexit.

The Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Chuka Umunna said the leader of the opposition can't be for saving the NHS while being against stopping Brexit.

Umunna also said his party has not made a mistake by standing on a platform promising to cancel Brexit.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, Umunna said: "No, there's been no mistake made on this policy."

He added: "I think it is extraordinary, absolutely extraordinary, that on the biggest issue since the Second World War, the leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn is saying he would seek to behave like some referee in a football match."

Umunna added: "It's absolutely clear - you can't save the NHS and address the issues in it at the same time as not seeking to stop Brexit, not least because 10% of our doctors come from the EU, and 7% of our nurses come from the EU."

On whether stopping Brexit or stopping Corbyn getting into Number 10 is more important for Liberal Democrats, he added: "We've been absolutely clear that we will not facilitate either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn going into Number 10 Downing Street."

On Treasury Minister Rishi Sunak's comments on the continuation of no-deal planning in the Telegraph, Umunna said: "Rishi Sunak, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, has let the cat out of the bag. They are trying to take us out without any trade deal at the end of next year."