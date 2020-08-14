Opinion

The Lib Dems are currently missing in action

Lib Dem MEPs on stage at the Liberal Democrats conference. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

With the UK in a recession and heading towards another cliff-edge the Lib Dems appear unable yet to revive itself from the 2019 election defeat.

Trust in British politics has been shaken. We need a coherent opposition alliance focused on campaigning for a complete overhaul of our failing politics for a fairer electoral system.

So where are the Lib Dems? Eight months after a crushing election result they have yet to wake up.

A political slot on Channel 4 recently revealed one of their MPs, Christine Jardine “standing up for immigration” and open borders as their big political message. Whatever people’s views on immigration, do the Lib Dems not have more immediate concerns to engage the public?

The government’s unrealistic fixation to finish Brexit trade negotiations in the midst of a pandemic and a likely default to WTO rules will weaken our broken economy further. Our debt burden is exploding, our currency is sinking, yet plans to spend absurd amounts of money on a £200 billion nuclear weapons upgrade and no-deal Brexit continue. We have a corrupt and devalued honours system, tax havens and volatile, speculator-driven financial markets that undermine economies.

The immense challenge the virus brings shows that we can rapidly change the way we live and the way we think in ways that will help us transition to a more sustainable pathway and a job-creating ‘green’ economy. Sadly, the Lib Dems seem unable to rise to the challenge.

Brian McGavin

Wilmslow

